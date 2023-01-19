Two women killed in separate incidents in Karnataka over spurned proposals

A 19-year-old woman was killed by a married man for allegedly refusing his romantic proposal in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, while another was murdered for a similar reason in the state’s Dakshina Kannada district in the last 48 hours.

This is the third such incident in the state where women have been killed for turning down proposals. On January 2, a BTech student was stabbed to death by her relative on her college campus. The man had later stabbed himself.

In one of the incidents, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a college-going girl for refusing his proposal by the Bengaluru rural police Wednesday.

The arrested man has been identified as Madhuchandra, a native of Andhra Pradesh who lived in Bengaluru. The victim is Rashi, a resident of Shanubhoganahalli under Rajanukunte police limits. She was a student at the Government First Grade College in Yelahanka.

According to the police, Rashi went to the farmland taken on lease by Madhuchandra, where she worked with her mother, Tuesday. Around 4 pm, Rashi’s body, with her throat slit, was discovered by a passerby on the farmland. A knife and Bluetooth device were also found at the spot.

The Rajanakunte police formed a special team and found during their investigation Rashi had befriended Madhuchandra. He had proposed to Rashi but she had sought time to think it over. After Rashi came to know that Madhuchandra was married and had a child, she started avoiding him.

The police said it had angered Madhuchandra and on Tuesday evening he allegedly called her to the farmland where he had slit her throat and killed her on the spot. The police arrested Madhuchandra Wednesday and said they are carrying on their investigation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Two constables suspended for extorting youth

In a similar incident in the Dakshina Kannada district of the state, a man, 24, was arrested for killing a woman for turning down his proposal. The arrested man has been identified as Umesh, a resident of the Mugeru Mane village in the Sullia taluka. The victim, Jayashree, was a relative of Umesh and a resident of the same village.

Umesh barged into Jayashree’s house on Tuesday around 11.30 am, when she was alone and stabbed her, said the police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was ‘brought dead’.

According to police sources, Umesh was in love with Jayashree and used to go to her house. However, Jayashree turned down his proposal and in November last year, her family made it clear she was not interested in Umesh.

Advertisement

They said Umesh was enraged over it and stabbed Jayashree to death. Puttur rural police, who had registered a case, arrested Umesh on Thursday morning.