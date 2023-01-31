Two teenagers drown in Bengaluru’s swimming pool; coach arrested

Two teenagers, aged 13 years, Monday drowned in a private swimming pool in Bengaluru, said the police who have arrested the coach who was present at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased identified as Mohan and Jayanth, both residents of Jaraganahalli in JP Nagar, Tuesday staged a protest demanding the arrest of the pool owner as well.

According to a police officer, the teens bunked school on Monday and went to MNC Swimming Academy located in Srinidhi Layout in JP Nagar 8th phase. They had paid Rs 100 and entered the swimming pool around 1 pm, the officer said.

Sources said that the tragedy occurred after Mohan and Jayanth swam towards the adults’ section of the pool.

The Konanakunte police have registered a case based on the complaint of Mohan’s father Panduranga, a daily wage labourer.

“At one end, the pool is only three feet deep and on the other side it is about 12 feet deep. The duo ventured into the deeper side of the pool without realising the depth. By the time Mohan and Jayanth had entered the pool, a coach named Moin who was on duty had gone to take a rest. When he came out after a while, he saw the bodies floating and immediately alerted the police,” the police said.

The police have booked the owner and coach of the swimming academy. “We have registered a case under section 304 (a) (death due to negligence). There were no safety precautions taken and also no coach or instructor was present at the time of the tragedy,” the police said.