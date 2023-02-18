scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Two stabbed to death after fight on cricket ground near Bengaluru

Four police teams have been deployed to track down the killers.

The accused stabbed the duo with sharp weapons before escaping. (Representational)

A fight over parking at a ground during a cricket match led to the murder of two youths near Dhoddaballapura’s Doddabelavangala village, near Bengaluru on Friday.

Bharath Kumar, 23, an engineering graduate, and Prateek, a pre-university student, were stabbed to death when they were waiting at a bus stop in Doddabelavangala. Both the victims were residents of Doddabelavangala and their bodies were sent to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Police identified the accused as Vinay and his friends from Hulikunte. 

According to a police officer, the gang drove to the government college ground and parked the car while a cricket tournament was going on. When others present at the ground objected to it, a confrontation ensued, resulting in the car being damaged. The gang then visited Doddabelavangala police station to file a complaint, but they left without filing a report. While attempting to leave the area, their car was allegedly attacked again, and they fled.

As the gang drove away, they noticed the duo waiting at the bus stop wearing T-shirts with the tournament’s branding. They stopped the vehicle and stabbed them with sharp weapons before escaping. Four police teams have been deployed to track down the killers.

It is still unclear whether the victims were associated with the fight that took place near the ground. Vinay’s father is former Grama Panchayat president of Hulikunte and is now associated with the Congress, said a police officer.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 22:00 IST
