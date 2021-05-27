Two more arrested in Bengaluru Covid bed allocation scam

A Covid-19 patient undergoes treatment at a Covid Care Centre, as coronavirus cases surge in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police Thursday confirmed the arrest of two more people in the case related to irregularities in the allotment of beds through the centralised system of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the accused have been identified as Yashwanth Kumar M (21) and Varun S (20) with the latter found to be working at the BBMP South Zone war room.

“While Varun was working in the BBMP South zone war room, he was found to have shared patient numbers with his friend Yashwanth. Yashwanth then used to contact the patients referred by him to then demand money for bed booking,” he explained.

As many as 11 people have arrested so far in the case in which the probe is still underway, CCB sleuths added.

The CCB had Tuesday confirmed the arrest of an accused named Babu, alleged to be acquainted with the personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy in the same case.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had ordered CCB to investigate the scam, after allegations of irregularities in the system were made by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and three MLAs.