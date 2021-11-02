Two killed as lightning strikes them in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada

Two persons died after lightning struck them in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. According to the police, they had gone on a trip to Yerugundi falls on Monday when the incident occurred.

The police identified the deceased as Maniprasad Poojary (22) and Yashwanth Mugera (22), both from Kanchibailu Padavu near Moodbidri. Three others who accompanied them also suffered injuries even as heavy rain pounded the area on Monday evening. The injured have been hospitalised.

“Poojary and Mugera died on the spot after being struck by lightning around 5.30 pm. Praveen Kumar, Ganesh and Sandeep suffered burns,” a Dakshina Kannada police official said. Based on a complaint from Sandeep, the Moodbidri Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Coastal Karnataka has experienced heavy rain over the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall, along with thunder and lightning, will continue in the region for the next three days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for November 3 and 5, and an orange alert for November 4, according to the IMD.