Two held for stealing high-end cars using bluetooth gadget in Bengaluru

In a first, the Bengaluru Police arrested two people for allegedly stealing high-end cars using a bluetooth-enabled tablet.

The Bengaluru South-East division police arrested one Babu from Vellore and Saddam Hussain from Chennai, who had allegedly stolen 15 cars worth Rs 1 crore in south-east Bengaluru for the past few months.

According to the police, the two used a bluetooth-enabled tablet to open the locks of parked cars in various residential areas and drove them to Chennai to sell them.

“After receiving tip-off about the accused, the two were arrested recently in the city when they were in a pub. After interrogation, they confessed to the crime. The duo was visiting the city frequently to steal high-end cars parked on roads of residential areas. One of the accused worked as a car mechanic and had bought a bluetooth-enabled tablet device online. Such devices are in use in car showrooms for staff to access the vehicles,” said Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Bengaluru.

Police say the two were also involved in stealing cars in Neelangarai police station limits in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. “The Bengaluru Police have recovered 15 cars and have identified the owners of 13 cars and returned the cars to them. The police are identifying the owners of another two cars,” says a senior police official from Bommanahalli police station.