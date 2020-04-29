Two flights, 17 destinations: Bengaluru airport facilitates transit for 3,000 foreign nationals amid lockdown

German tourists stand in waiting line at the Bengaluru International Airport. German tourists stand in waiting line at the Bengaluru International Airport.

As thousands of international passengers remain stranded across the world due to the lockdown, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport claims to have facilitated the transit of nearly 3,000 foreign nationals to 17 destinations across the globe.

According to Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) officials, as many as 22 flights carrying foreign nationals took off from the airport in the last month.

While the first evacuation from Bengaluru airport was to Frankfurt with Air India operating a flight on March 31, Tokyo emerged as the destination with the largest number of passengers, with JAL operating three flights over three consecutive days.

The other destinations to which passengers flew from Bengaluru include Incheon (South Korea), Azerbaijan, Baghdad, Cairo, Colombo, Doha, Frankfurt, London, Male, Muscat, Paris, Paro (Bhutan), Riyadh, Rome, Stockholm and Tbilisi (Georgia).

According to BIAL officials, this was the first time Bengaluru airport facilitated flights to eight new cities – Baku (Azerbaijan), Baghdad, Cairo, Incheon, Paro (Bhutan), Rome and Stockholm and Tbilisi (Georgia).

“These flights were coordinated between governments to help foreign nationals, stranded in Bengaluru and across south India due to the nation-wide lockdown, return home,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com.

Officials further added that the BIAL staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport worked with Immigration and Airline staff to ensure passengers maintained social distance and had access to hand sanitisers and masks.

In preparation for each of these flights, the terminal and other passenger touchpoints were cleaned, fumigated, and sanitised to ensure passenger safety.

Earlier, BIAL had undertaken an intense cleaning and sanitisation drive across the airport, in a bid to safeguard the health of passengers and employees.

“Terminal, Airside, and Landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning and disinfection. In addition, flooring across the Terminal has been polished, waiting to welcome passengers back,” the BIAL spokesperson added.

