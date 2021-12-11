Two Facebook users booked in Karnataka for ‘derogatory’ posts on General Bipin Rawat

Karnataka Police Saturday registered cases against the users of two Facebook accounts for allegedly posting derogatory messages over the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

The cases were registered in the coastal district of Mangaluru. City Police Commissioner Shashikumar N said action was taken after complaints were filed against the Facebook accounts.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505(1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 505 (1) (a) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, any officer, soldier to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such).

Incidentally, the filing of the cases came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the police to take action against those who wrote social media posts against Rawat or ridiculed him.

Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a helicopter crash that took place near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Saturday said he has instructed the state police personnel to take stern action against derogatory remarks on social media on the tragic and sad demise of Rawat.