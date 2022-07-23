scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Two engineers suspended for shoddy road work during PM’s visit to Bengaluru

The Jnana Bharathi Main Road was asphalted at a cost of Rs 6.05 crore. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled on it, a portion of the road had caved in

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 23, 2022 1:08:53 pm
Bengaluru PM visit, PM road, Bengaluru latest news, Bangalore latest news, Bangalore news updates, Indian ExpressA probe was initiated after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took the officials to task and demanded a response. The Prime Minister’s Office too had demanded a report. (file)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday suspended two engineers over the incident where newly asphalted roads caved in just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on June 20.

Assistant Executive Engineer H J Ravi, who was due to retire in August, and Assistant Engineer I K Vishwas were the two officials suspended.

The Jnana Bharathi Main Road in southern Bengaluru was asphalted at a cost of Rs 6.05 crore. The municipal body covered a 3.6 km stretch in the area that falls under the Bengaluru university campus. Prime Minister Modi took the road to travel to Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University. A day later, following a spell of moderate rain, a portion of the road caved in just a few meters away from BASE gate.

A probe was initiated after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took the officials to task and demanded a response. The Prime Minister’s Office too had demanded a report.

More from Bangalore

A BBMP source said that kerosene was used in the place of emulsion, which substantially reduces expenses, while bitumen, which needs to be poured at temperatures between 110 and 140 degrees, was allegedly laid at temperatures below 90. The engineers concerned, who were supposed to ensure the quality of the work, allegedly did not pay heed and carried out substandard work, the source added.

