Two days after inauguration, Karnataka’s first floating bridge damaged by waves

Two days after its inauguration, Karnataka’s first floating bridge was damaged after being hit by huge waves. The bridge at the Malpe beach in Udupi, inaugurated by MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on May 6, was damaged on May 8 night, according to the district administration.

Pieces of the bridge were seen floating in the water in a viral video, but the leaseholder, Sudesh Shetty, said the bridge had in fact been “disconnected to avoid damage” due to the cyclonic weather.

“We had to disconnect the locks of the bridge because of the cyclone effect and heavy wind to avoid further damage. So some of the blocks of the bridge were floating in the sea. There is a rumour that the bridge is damaged, but I confirm that there were neither casualties nor any harm to anyone. Currently, the floating bridge remains closed because of a notice from the district administration,” Shetty told indianexpress.com.

The district administration suspended all water sports activities at the Malpe beach and St. Mary’s Island on Monday.

“All water sports activities were suspended at the Malpe beach since Sunday evening because of the rough sea. The bridge is not a government initiative and it is operated by local entrepreneurs,” MLA Bhat said.

The length of the bridge is 100m and width is 3.5m. It was built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh by three local entrepreneurs.