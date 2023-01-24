scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Two arrested in Bengaluru for stealing Titan watches worth Rs 57 lakh

bengaluru police news, indian expressThe arrested accused claimed that they followed and stopped the truck after it knocked down one of their vehicles. (File Representational Photo)
The Bengaluru west division police have arrested two persons in connection with the robbery of 1,282 Titan company watches, valued at Rs 57 lakh, on January 15 in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The accused, Zameer Ahmed alias Zameer, 28, and Syed Shahid alias Shahid, 26, were allegedly part of a group of five to six youths that stopped a tempo and attacked its two cleaners, before decamping with 23 boxes of watches.

A complaint regarding the theft was filed by Hanumegowda, the warehouse manager for Jaideep Enterprises located at the Javaregowdanagar in west Bengaluru. According to the complaint a consignment of 1,282 watches was received at the warehouse from a Flipkart warehouse in Kolar on the afternoon of January 15. And the truck’s two cleaners left with the consignment at around 10 pm to buy cigarettes. While they were returning back to the warehouse, the duo was allegedly waylaid by a gang near the Maharaja Bar in the Kenchanahalli area.

The gang arrived in a car and three two-wheelers and allegedly beat up the two workers, who later reportedly fled. The truck was later found at the site of the alleged attack with the 23 boxes of watches missing.

The arrested accused claimed that they followed and stopped the truck after it knocked down one of their vehicles. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have managed to recover all the stolen watches following the arrest, the west division police said in an official statement.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 22:21 IST
Tripura elections: TMC final list soon, party says alliance options open

