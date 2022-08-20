Two AK-47 rifles missing from ITBP training camp in Karnataka

Two AK-47 rifles have been stolen from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training campus in Belagavi in Karnataka.
Reghu Kumar V, from the paramilitary force, lodged a complaint with the Kakati police station on Thursday stating that the AK-47 rifles provided to two trainees had been missing.
Police sources said the trainees, Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena, belonged to the force’s Madurai camp and were undergoing the 48th pre-induction training on the Belagavi campus. The rifles were stolen from the third floor of the barrack, which houses 120 men, probably between 1.40am and 4.40am on Wednesday, according to the complaint.
The complaint also said the rifles had not carried any magazine.
Police launched an investigation and collected technical evidence and fingerprints from the scene after registering a case under sections 457 (house trespass by night) and 380 (theft in human dwelling) of the Indian Penal Code and 25 (1A), 25 (1AA) and 7 of Indian Arms Act.
Subscriber Only Stories
Before approaching police, the ITBP searched the campus and questioned several trainees, but could not find the missing rifles.
‘Lancet study on cancer a wake-up call for smokers and policy-makers’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Gill, Dhawan hold fort for India
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Farmers’ agitation ends in Lakhimpur Kheri after officials meet protesters
This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to Indo-Thai connections
Justice done can quickly be undone if people don’t have right discourse: Justice Chandrachud
Mark Zuckerberg announces ‘major graphic updates’ after being mocked for his own VR Avatar
Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with injury
SpiceJet Durgapur flight incident: DGCA suspends licence of pilot for 6 months
DU Admissions: Varsity to soon launch application process for undergraduate courses
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Should we take painkillers during menstruation?
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: ‘Our lives are forever changed’