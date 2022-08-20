Two AK-47 rifles missing from ITBP training camp in Karnataka

Two AK-47 rifles have been stolen from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training campus in Belagavi in Karnataka.

Reghu Kumar V, from the paramilitary force, lodged a complaint with the Kakati police station on Thursday stating that the AK-47 rifles provided to two trainees had been missing.

Police sources said the trainees, Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena, belonged to the force’s Madurai camp and were undergoing the 48th pre-induction training on the Belagavi campus. The rifles were stolen from the third floor of the barrack, which houses 120 men, probably between 1.40am and 4.40am on Wednesday, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said the rifles had not carried any magazine.

Police launched an investigation and collected technical evidence and fingerprints from the scene after registering a case under sections 457 (house trespass by night) and 380 (theft in human dwelling) of the Indian Penal Code and 25 (1A), 25 (1AA) and 7 of Indian Arms Act.

Before approaching police, the ITBP searched the campus and questioned several trainees, but could not find the missing rifles.