scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Two AK-47 rifles missing from ITBP training camp in Karnataka

The ITBP says they were stolen from a barrack housing 120 men probably between 1.40am and 4.40am on Wednesday.

Before approaching police, the ITBP searched the campus and questioned several trainees, but could not find the missing rifles. (File photo)

Two AK-47 rifles have been stolen from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training campus in Belagavi in Karnataka.

Reghu Kumar V, from the paramilitary force, lodged a complaint with the Kakati police station on Thursday stating that the AK-47 rifles provided to two trainees had been missing.

Police sources said the trainees, Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena, belonged to the force’s Madurai camp and were undergoing the 48th pre-induction training on the Belagavi campus. The rifles were stolen from the third floor of the barrack, which houses 120 men, probably between 1.40am and 4.40am on Wednesday, according to the complaint.
The complaint also said the rifles had not carried any magazine.

Police launched an investigation and collected technical evidence and fingerprints from the scene after registering a case under sections 457 (house trespass by night) and 380 (theft in human dwelling) of the Indian Penal Code and 25 (1A), 25 (1AA) and 7 of Indian Arms Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Agnipath recruitment rally: ‘Serving for 4 years is better than sitting u...Premium
Agnipath recruitment rally: ‘Serving for 4 years is better than sitting u...
More from Bangalore

Before approaching police, the ITBP searched the campus and questioned several trainees, but could not find the missing rifles.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:53:15 pm
Next Story

‘Lancet study on cancer a wake-up call for smokers and policy-makers’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gill, Dhawan hold fort for India
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Gill, Dhawan hold fort for India

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as waters fall
In Pics

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as waters fall

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement