Twitter users slam BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over flight emergency door episode

The hashtag #TejasviSuryaMP trended on Twitter on Wednesday as netizens criticised the BJP MP for opening the emergency door of a flight before its takeoff. Several tweets said the rich and powerful always had an easy way out after committing such mistakes, adding that the emergency door could not have been opened accidentally.

Mansoor Khan, chairman of the Karnataka Congress’s research department, said the episode reflected double standards. “The privilege and the entitlement of Tejasvi Surya has been supported by entire BJPapparatus. He does something against safety and security of other passengers on a plane and gets away with an apology letter. One rule for them another for everyone else?” he tweeted with the hashtag#TejasviSurya.

The privilege and the entitlement of @Tejasvi_Surya has been supported by entire @BJP4India apparatus. He does something against safety and security of other passengers on a plane and gets away with an apology letter. One rule for them another for everyone else ?#TejasviSurya — Mansoor Khan (@MansoorKhanINC) January 18, 2023

JD(S)spokesperson Prathap Kanagal said that if “Emergency Doors advertently opened”, then Indigo flights were not safe for travel.

“Either Directorate General of Civil Aviation should#Suspend_Indigo_Licence for carrying people in aircraft in which anEmergency door Advertently opens, it’s a very serious safety issue.Else file a complaint against Tejasvi Surya and arrest him like how they arrested a common man in the 2018 incident,” he said,referring to a 2017 incident where a passenger was arrested for opening the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff.

This is how Tejasvi Surya might have “accidentally” opened the emergency exit by “lightly resting his hand on the door”. Passengers & Indigo must thank Surya for not doing this midair! #TejasviSurya #BJPFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/XMnGZDZhoW — Sukanya (@Sukanya_INC) January 18, 2023

Sukanya, of the state Congress women’s wing, tweeted a video of emergency doors being opened in an aircraft. “This is how Tejasvi Surya might have “accidentally” opened the emergency exit by “lightly resting his hand on the door”. Passengers & Indigo must thank Surya for not doing this midair!” she wrote.

Pradhuman Phukan, a Twitter user, criticised Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya MScindia’s explanation.

“Tejasvi Surya opened emergency exit door of IndiGo flight ‘by mistake’:#Scindia Disgusting.Honorable MP should have listened to the demo delivered by the airhostess. The rich and powerful will alys find a way 2 escape.”