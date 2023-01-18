scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Twitter users slam BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over flight emergency door episode

While a Congress leader says passengers and Indigo must thank the Bangalore South MP for not opening the emergency exit midair, a JD(S) leader wants either the airline’s licence suspended or Surya booked.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (File)

The hashtag #TejasviSuryaMP trended on Twitter on Wednesday as netizens criticised the BJP MP for opening the emergency door of a flight before its takeoff. Several tweets said the rich and powerful always had an easy way out after committing such mistakes, adding that the emergency door could not have been opened accidentally.

Mansoor Khan, chairman of the Karnataka Congress’s research department, said the episode reflected double standards. “The privilege and the entitlement of Tejasvi Surya has been supported by entire BJPapparatus. He does something against safety and security of other passengers on a plane and gets away with an apology letter. One rule for them another for everyone else?” he tweeted with the hashtag#TejasviSurya.

JD(S)spokesperson Prathap Kanagal said that if “Emergency Doors advertently opened”, then Indigo flights were not safe for travel.

“Either Directorate General of Civil Aviation should#Suspend_Indigo_Licence for carrying people in aircraft in which anEmergency door Advertently opens, it’s a very serious safety issue.Else file a complaint against Tejasvi Surya and arrest him like how they arrested a common man in the 2018 incident,” he said,referring to a 2017 incident where a passenger was arrested for opening the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff.

Sukanya, of the state Congress women’s wing, tweeted a video of emergency doors being opened in an aircraft. “This is how Tejasvi Surya might have “accidentally” opened the emergency exit by “lightly resting his hand on the door”. Passengers & Indigo must thank Surya for not doing this midair!” she wrote.

Pradhuman Phukan, a Twitter user, criticised Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya MScindia’s explanation.

“Tejasvi Surya opened emergency exit door of IndiGo flight ‘by mistake’:#Scindia Disgusting.Honorable MP should have listened to the demo delivered by the airhostess. The rich and powerful will alys find a way 2 escape.”

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 19:25 IST
Next Story

LG on its way to make a powerful ecosystem of smart products: Hyoung Subji, Director, LG Electronics India

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close