Regularisation, clearance of pending dues: Why irrigation workers in Karnataka are protesting

Irrigation workers employed on the Tungabhadra irrigation project assembled at Bengaluru‘s Freedom Park this Wednesday to protest, raising demands ranging from contract regularisation to wage issues. The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) represented the workers affiliated with the Tungabhadra Neeravari Karmikara Sangha.

The Sangha said in a statement to the press, “Thousands of workers who have been serving the Tungabhadra project for the past 25-30 years, despite performing work of a permanent nature, continue to work under the contract system to this day….”

The union had issued several key demands. Apart from the regularisation of the aforementioned contract workers, it called for the abolishment of the contract system altogether with the implementation of a direct payment system.