‘Very close to Bengaluru’: Karnataka minister G Parameshwara renews push to rename Tumakuru

Pointing out that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has ensured that Ramanagar district is renamed Bengaluru South, G Parameshwara requested that Tumakuru be renamed as Bengaluru North.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruMay 19, 2026 03:59 PM IST
G Parameshwara Tumakuru renamingLast year, G Parameshwara had said that a proposal was placed before the government to rename Tumakuru, as it would help attract investment, but switched his stance after receiving flak. (File Photo)
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The call to rename Karnataka’s Tumakuru district as Bengaluru North was renewed on Tuesday, with Home Minister G Parameshwara raising the demand during a convention held to mark three years of the Congress government in the state.

“Our district is located very close to Bengaluru. Since it is located only 60 kms away, I urge that it should be made a part of Bengaluru,” he said at the convention held at Tumakuru.

Pointing out that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ensured that the Ramanagar district is renamed as Bengaluru South, Parameshwara requested that Tumakuru be renamed as Bengaluru North in the same way.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress government to mark 3 years in power with Tumakuru event tomorrow; BJP says ‘achievements only visible on paper’

“We have already prepared a plan to have Metro rail connectivity to Tumakuru. The chief minister (Siddaramaiah) has announced that in the budget. The project is ready. CM and deputy CM should see to it that the project is realised,” he told the gathering.

This is the second time that Parameshwara—he is also the in-charge minister for Tumakuru—has raised the demand. Last year, he had said that a proposal was placed before the government to rename the district, as it would help attract investment to the region.

Also Read | The Bengaluru magnet: Why 50% of Karnataka’s Rs 1.87 lakh crore projects are still crowding into just 4 districts

The proposal had attracted criticism from Union Minister of State V Somanna, BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda and writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa, among others. Ramachandrappa had highlighted the rich history of the district and demanded that Parameshwara protect the area’s identity.

Following this, Parameshwara had switched his stance, saying that the district would never be renamed as it had its own culture and heritage.

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