‘Very close to Bengaluru’: Karnataka minister G Parameshwara renews push to rename Tumakuru

Last year, G Parameshwara had said that a proposal was placed before the government to rename Tumakuru, as it would help attract investment, but switched his stance after receiving flak. (File Photo)

The call to rename Karnataka’s Tumakuru district as Bengaluru North was renewed on Tuesday, with Home Minister G Parameshwara raising the demand during a convention held to mark three years of the Congress government in the state.

“Our district is located very close to Bengaluru. Since it is located only 60 kms away, I urge that it should be made a part of Bengaluru,” he said at the convention held at Tumakuru.

Pointing out that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ensured that the Ramanagar district is renamed as Bengaluru South, Parameshwara requested that Tumakuru be renamed as Bengaluru North in the same way.