Karnataka BJP MP caught on camera comparing law minister Madhuswamy to ‘Korean dictator’

A private conversation between a BJP Member of Parliament from Karnataka and a state minister from the party – picked up by microphones and cameras – ahead of a press conference has triggered a controversy in the state.

Tumakuru MP G S Basavaraj was caught on camera purportedly badmouthing Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy and comparing him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a conversation with Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj minutes before a press conference in Tumakuru district on Thursday.

“He is like the Korean kingpin. He spoiled our district. We will not win one seat. If he opens his mouth, it is hit, beat and chop-off. He is foul-mouthed and ill treats officials,” the MP was heard saying in an apparent reference to Madhuswamy whose constituency falls in the region.

According to party sources, the incident took place at a public event at 9.30 am. Madhuswamy, who is in charge of Tumakuru, attended the event along with the MP and minister. Soon, he left in order to attend a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru which irked G S Basavaraj and led him to vent his feelings, said sources familiar with the incident.

After the video went viral, Madhuswamy responded to the incident saying, “Basavaraj has spoken what was in his heart. I do not know about the person (Kim Jong Un), I have never read or known about him. They can remove me from the party and remain in it if they feel this way.”