Leopard escapes during rescue in Karnataka: Angry mob assaults veterinary officer

A group of residents allegedly assaulted a senior government veterinary officer and obstructed an official vehicle during a leopard rescue operation at a village in Karnataka’s Tumakuru Thursday.
The Hebbur police registered a case on October 22 against 10 to 15 unidentified people following a complaint by Dr Prayag H S, 48, a veterinary officer deputed to the area by the Forest Department.
According to the complaint, Range Forest Officer Basavaraju informed Prayag around 7.41 am on Thursday that a leopard had been spotted on a coconut tree in a garden belonging to a farmer, Ashwath, in Thimmasandra village.
Prayag informed the Deputy Conservator of Forests and rushed to the spot with his assistant and driver. Assistant Conservator of Forests Pavithra V, forest personnel, Koratagere Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Sridhar R Reddy and a team from an NGO were also present. Around 50 to 60 villagers had gathered at the location, following which additional police personnel were called to control the crowd.
According to the complaint, around 8.47 am, a group of 10 to 15 people allegedly obstructed the operation and demanded that the leopard be captured immediately. Despite repeated warnings from forest officials, veterinary officers and the police about the risks to public safety, the group allegedly refused to move to a safer location.
A police officer said villagers had gathered to watch the leopard despite being asked to move away for their safety. “The leopard climbed down the tree and escaped while the rescue operation was underway. Some villagers became angry because the leopard could not be captured and allegedly pushed and assaulted the officials and the rescue team,” the officer said.
Prayag alleged that some people then surrounded him, pushed him, hit him on the back and abused him. When he tried to leave the spot in an official vehicle, the group allegedly blocked it and prevented it from moving.
Based on his complaint, the Hebbur police registered a case under charges of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, intentional insult, and unlawful assembly.
The police said they have not spotted the leopard again and that an investigation is underway.