Murder over marriage choice: Minor girl bludgeoned to death, buried on farm by father

The father was arrested for the murder of his daughter (Image generated using AI).

A 17-year-old girl reported missing on April 16 from Sira taluk in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district was found to have been murdered by her father over a matrimonial dispute, the police said Sunday.

The Tumakuru police have arrested the father, Thimmarayappa, 48, a resident of Nimbemaradahalli, for the murder of N T Meghana, after tracking his movements through the victim’s mobile phone data and local CCTV footage.

According to investigators, Thimmarayappa and his wife Nirmala approached the Kallambella police on April 17 to lodge a missing person’s complaint. They claimed that their teenage daughter had disappeared the previous evening. When officers questioned the parents regarding Meghana’s mobile phone, Thimmarayappa claimed that she had taken it with her.