Karnataka car blast probe uncovers crude bomb supply chain, 4 arrested

On June 27, Nagendra, 30, died in a crude bomb explosion in Tumakuru after his bid to kidnap a woman from Bengaluru in an Uber cab failed. (Image enhanced using AI)

The investigation into a fatal car explosion on National Highway-48 in Karnataka’s Tumakuru last week has uncovered an alleged crude country bomb supply chain in the Uttara Kannada district, leading to four arrests.

While the Tumakuru police have arrested the alleged supplier of the explosives, a follow-up probe by the Ankola police resulted in the arrest of three others accused of possessing and concealing the crude, country-made bombs.

The cases are linked to an incident on June 27, when Nagendra, 30, allegedly abducted a woman from Bengaluru at knifepoint in an Uber cab. The police said that while the cab was passing through the Sira subdivision, he allegedly attempted to attack the woman with a knife and threatened the driver, claiming he was carrying crude bombs.