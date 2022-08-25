scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Tumakuru accident: 9 killed, 13 injured as lorry and tempo traveller crash

The accident occurred after a lorry and tempo traveller collided near Balenahalli gate in Tumakuru district.

tumakuru, road accidentAn image from the accident site in Tumakuru. (Express photo)

Nine people were killed and 13 injured in a road accident in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district early on Thursday morning.

New agency ANI reported that three children were among those killed. It said that the victims were daily wage workers and labourers who were heading to Bengaluru.

SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot, said the police, reported ANI.

“Nine people, including three children, died and 11 injured after a jeep collided with a truck on National Highway near Sira, Tumakuru district. All of them were daily wage workers, labourers coming towards Bengaluru. SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot,” ANI said, quoting the police.

 

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:43:48 am
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine’s Independence Day, Kyiv officials say

