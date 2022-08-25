Tumakuru accident: 9 killed, 13 injured as lorry and tempo traveller crash

Nine people were killed and 13 injured in a road accident in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district early on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred after a lorry and tempo traveller collided near Balenahalli gate in Tumakuru district.

New agency ANI reported that three children were among those killed. It said that the victims were daily wage workers and labourers who were heading to Bengaluru.

SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot, said the police, reported ANI.

