TTD panel concludes Hanuman born in Jabali, Karnataka wants ASI survey to contest claim

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), based on a report submitted by its expert panel, has made an official announcement Wednesday claiming that Jabali near Akasha Ganga waterfall in Tirumala Hills of Andhra Pradesh was the birthplace of Hanuman. The TTD made the announcement on Rama Navami, even as its earlier claims were contested by Karnataka which has at least two contenders for the claims — one near Hampi and another in Gokarna.

The TTD, which manages shrines including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, had formed an expert panel comprising Vedic scholars, archaeologists and an ISRO scientist to study and submit a report pinpointing the actual birthplace of Hanuman.National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor V Muralidhara Sharma, one of the member committee, said they established the fact that Tirumala is the birthplace of Hanuman after four months of intensive research. “Based on puranic anthologies, literary scientific and epigraphic evidence, as well geographic details available, Hanuman was born on Anjanadri in Treta Yuga. Rock inscriptions at Srivari temple of 1491 and 1545 CE also mention Anjanadri as the birthplace of Anjaneya,” he said.

TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy said that the TTD would also bring the matter to the notice of both the state and central governments and get ‘Jabali’ officially declared as the birthplace of Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Karnataka says Hanuman was born on Anjeyanadri Hill near Hampi. Karnataka claims reference in Ramayana where it is described as the place where Lord Rama and Laxmana met Lord Hanuman. The hill has a Hanuman temple on the top.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Karnataka Minister for Hindu Religious Organisations, Endowments and Backward Class Welfare Department, said, “I don’t know how and on what basis the TTD is claiming that Hanuman was born in Andhra. According to Ramayana, which we believe in, it is Anjeyanadri Hill near Hampi which is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.”

His colleague and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eswarappa said the state will now conduct a survey by ASI in Anjeyanadri Hill near Hampi to prove it is the birthplace of Hanuman. “We will not take up the issue with Andhra Pradesh. However, we will have a survey conducted by the ASI on the lines of Varanasi court’s decision to settle the issue over Kashi Vishwanath temple.”

Meanwhile, Raghaveshwara Bharathi, head of Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogaa district of Karnataka, cites the Valmiki Ramayana to claim that the actual spot is at Kudle Beach in coastal Karnataka’s Gokarna. “Based on Ramayana, we can say that Gokarna is Lord Hanuman’s janmabhoomi and Anjeyanadri in Kishkinda was his karmabhoomi. In Valmiki Ramayana, it is mentioned clearly that Lord Hanuman’s birthplace is in Gokarna.”