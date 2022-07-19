scorecardresearch
Trivial streetfight led to controversial murder of 19-year-old in Bengaluru in April, says CID chargesheet

The murder of Chandru V at JJ Nagar with a predominantly Muslim population took a political turn after BJP leaders claimed that the cause of the murder was the inability of the victim to speak Urdu.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 19, 2022 12:27:25 pm
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai referred the case to the CID after BJP leaders alleged there was a communal undertone to the murder. (File photo)

An altercation over a perceived insult leading to arguments, pushing and shoving and an eventual stabbing caused the death of a 19-year-old youth in west Bengaluru in the early hours of April 5, the Karnataka Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stated in a chargesheet filed in a local court recently.

The murder of Chandru V at JJ Nagar with a predominantly Muslim population took a political turn in April after BJP leaders claimed that the cause of the murder was the inability of the victim to speak Urdu. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra contradicted the Bengaluru police commissioner who stated that the murder was the fallout of a road rage incident.

Chandru died after he was stabbed in his thigh in a streetfight and his friend Simon Raj escaped. The police charged three local youths — Shahid Pasha (21), including a juvenile, Shahid Pasha alias Gena (24) and Md Nabil (20) — and a juvenile in the murder case.

According to the chargesheet filed by the end of June, the incident occurred when Chandru and Simon Raj arrived at a bakery in the Goripalya area of west Bengaluru around 2.30 am to find a meal. The chargesheet, quoting Simon Raj, says that one of the accused Shahid Pasha, who was passing near the bakery, accused Chandru, who was standing outside the bakery with his scooter, of abusing him.

Despite the victim claiming he had not abused him, Pasha continued to argue, the chargesheet says. Simon Raj came out of the bakery and pushed Pasha who called his friends for help. In the tussle that ensued, Pasha allegedly stabbed Chandru in his thigh and the youth later died from excess bleeding, it says.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai referred the case to the CID after BJP leaders alleged there was a communal undertone to the murder. Soon after the incident, the then Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, in an official statement, said that a murder had occurred in the JJ Nagar area linked to a road rage incident.

The official police version was however contradicted by Jnanendra while speaking to the media, claiming the murdered youth was attacked for not speaking the Urdu language. “I have gathered information regarding Chandru’s murder. He was asked to speak in Urdu which he did not know. When he said he did not know any language other than Kannada, they killed him by stabbing him repeatedly,” the home minister. He later withdrew the statement after a factcheck service provided by the Karnataka Police debunked messages floated on social media by handles linked to right-wing activists and some local TV channels that put out unverified motives for the murder.

However, despite official statements by the police, BJP legislators insisted that the murder was caused by the victim’s failure to speak in Urdu after the accident. MLC N Ravikumar accused the Bengaluru police commissioner of lying about the motive behind the murder.

“We were looking to see if any hotels were open. At that time a bike that was travelling in the opposite direction came at a high speed and struck our scooter. We fought with them over the accident. They abused and threatened us. They said they were locals and gathered others. They pushed us around and suddenly some weapons were removed,” Simon Raj stated as per the police complaint.

