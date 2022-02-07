Treatment must to anyone with mental illness, irrespective of Covid status: Karnataka govt

The state government has directed health establishments to prepare a daily action plan regarding treatment of patients suffering from mental illnesses. The office of the health commissioner has stated that no person with mental illness irrespective of their Covid-19 status should be denied treatment.

“Persons with mental illness developing moderate to severe Covid-19 infection warranting hospitalization… should be admitted in Designated Covid Hospitals (DCH)/Beds without any prejudice and should be treated equally. The physicians in DCH shall ensure that regular medications being taken for mental illness are continued,” the order said.

It added that medical colleges, mental health teams or mental health professionals shall provide non-pharmacological interventions like counselling and psychotherapy.

“Considering the unique challenges posed by persons with mental illness in Covid-19 pandemic control, the designated Covid-19 hospitals should stretch their resources, if need be, and accommodate them without undue referral to other healthcare facilities,” the order read.

“All the District Health & Family Welfare Officers, Mental Health Programme officers along with District Mental Health Program (DMHP) Teams, Taluk Mental Health Program (TMHP) teams, District Hospital mental health team, medical college mental health teams and private MHE are hereby directed to do daily action plan regarding mental health services in their respective place of work. The out-patient mental health services are considered as essential services and need to be continued uninterrupted; however, along with the in-person out-patient services the MHEs can also practise telephonic consultation, telemedicine services and e-prescription as per the existing telemedicine guidelines,” the order added.

The health establishments in the districts have been asked to plan in advance if there is a need to procure psychotropic drugs through the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) funds or the National Free Drugs funds. All mental health establishments (MHE), including private ones along with all medical colleges, district hospitals, taluk hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and sub-centres, have been asked to ensure adequate supply and stock maintenance of essential psychotropic medicines and dispensing of the same to the patients.