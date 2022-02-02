Treatment for mental disorders not a luxury but a necessity: NIMHANS director

Dr Pratima Murthy, director and senior professor of psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), on Wednesday stated that mental health is paramount and said that getting treatment for mental disorders is not a luxury but a necessity. Speaking on a Twitter Space ‘Importance of Psychological Wellbeing During Pandemic’, organised by the Union health ministry, she spoke about factors causing distress due to Covid-19 and the way to combat them.

“There is no health without mental health. The importance of mental health has come to the focus more during the pandemic. During the different phases of the pandemic, all of us would have experienced different emotional responses. During the first wave, we felt uncertain. We did not know there was something that would affect all of us. All of us experienced change when there was a lockdown. There was psychological distress because we had limited options. We could not go out. We had to work from home which was a new thing for many of us who were used to going to the offices,” she said.

People experienced a lot of health anxiety, she said. “There was so much misinformation around on how Covid spreads. The experience of losing someone in the family affected many. Several of us went through illness, family members got hospitalised and we could not be in touch with them. The concerns about children’s health and education bothered a lot of parents. Economic distress is another thing which bothers many,” Dr Murthy said.

Even though there have been apprehensions about visiting hospitals during Covid, Dr Murthy said that one should not neglect non-Covid medical problems during the pandemic.

“Avoid going to hospitals unless necessary. eSanjeevani (a doctor to patient telemedicine system) was a boon for the elderly who cannot afford to go to the hospitals regularly. People tend to have ignored a lot of mental health and non-Covid medical problems during the pandemic. There should be a balance between teleconsultations and a hospital visits. One should be informed about the precautions to take while going to the hospital,” she added.

Speaking about the signs and symptoms which need counselling, she said: “Feeling low when something doesn’t go well is a normal response but all of us can shake ourselves out of it or do something to divert ourselves. But when there is a sense of dread and your hands tremble and you feel that you can’t breathe or have these kinds of anxieties day in and day out or lasting for more than a couple of weeks, then one needs to seek help. Similarly, if one is in a very low mood, not sleeping properly, losing appetite, having negative thoughts and feeling helpless and hopeless beyond a reasonable time, one needs to be worried about being depressed.”

Dr Murthy suggested that at this juncture it is imperative to express these thoughts with somebody. She reiterated that showing a sign of a mental disorder is not weakness.

“There are several myths around mental illness and one among them is that you have got to be in control of your mind all the time. Like the way one seeks help for a physical disorder, it is imperative to seek help for a mental disorder. People must educate themselves that mental disorders are real and not imaginative. Substance use can become an addiction which is another psychological disorder. Getting treatment for mental disorders is not a luxury but a necessity. When people feel helpless and think that suicide is the only way out, they should know there are always solutions to life’s problems. It is important for people to reach out for help,” she stated.

On Tuesday, it was announced during the Union budget that a national tele-mental health programme would be launched with a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre.

“Before the onset of Covid, there was a huge treatment gap for mental disorders. For every 100 people, only about 20 to 25 were actually accessing help or services and this got accentuated during Covid. We also learned about ways of reaching out to people on telephone and other digital avenues. At NIMHANS, we were running a psycho-social helpline which received several calls. There is a shortage of mental health care professionals in the country and the distribution is unequal across states. So the national tele-mental health programme announced is amazing because it is an opportunity to make sure that basic mental health care services are going to be available in every state and union territory in the country.”