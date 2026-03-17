‘Treating Kannadigas with disdain’: Siddaramaiah condemns last-minute cancellation of railway exams

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the South Western Railway’s last-minute cancellation of departmental promotion exams for its Hubballi division, scheduled for Tuesday, describing the decision as an injustice to Kannada-speaking employees.

The exams had already drawn criticism from pro-Kannada organisations, as they were to be conducted only in Hindi and English. Several candidates had threatened to boycott the exams.

Siddaramaiah said the abrupt cancellation of the exams had pushed Kannada employees into a state of uncertainty. “If the Railway Department had corrected its mistake earlier and allowed exams in Kannada, today’s crisis would not have arisen. Instead, by treating Kannadigas with disdain and cancelling the exams hurriedly as protests (demanding Kannada in the exams) intensified, the Department has acted in a condemnable manner,” he said in a post on X.