scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Treated sewage water for construction: Karnataka pollution board approaches BIS to fix parameters

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Indian Institute of Science completed the study on the feasibility of using treated sewage water for construction purposes last month

KarnatakaAs part of discouraging the use of groundwater and water from other natural sources, the Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in 2019 made it mandatory for builders to use treated sewage water for construction purposes in the city. (file)

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has approached the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to fix the parameters for using treated sewage water for construction purposes.

Senior environmental officer Syed Khaja told The Indian Express that a study regarding the feasibility of using treated sewage water for construction works was completed by the KSPCB and The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru last month. He said if a set of guidelines is listed out by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), it would be the first-of-its-kind in the world.

“Cement on coming in contact with water hardens. We have applied the treated water on cement and found no difference, not even 5 per cent as far as the strength is concerned,” Khaja said.

“When we talk about the usage of treated sewage water in the construction sector, a lot of things like compressive and tensile strengths have to be considered. So setting standards is very important,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

Tensile strength is the resistance of a material to breaking under tension, while compressive strength is the capacity of a concrete to withstand loads from either sides.

In India, IS 456:2000 talks about the standards of water that need to be there for the construction purpose but there is no mention of treated water.

“In the early 1980s and 1990s there was no mention of treated water. In fact during the course of the study with IISc we learnt that nowhere in the world the standards for the usage of treated water in construction have been drawn. So we are done with the study and the communication with BIS has started. We hope that by next World Environment Day on June 5, 2023 we have the standards ready for this,” the officer explained.

Advertisement

He further said that the BIS would also look into the factors of the impact of treated water on the construction workers’ health.

“We have also looked into the factors like after the completion of the construction of buildings things should not start coming out of the wall. The health impact of the treated wastewater on the building workers will also be looked into,” he said.

More from Bangalore

As part of discouraging the use of groundwater and water from other natural sources, the Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in 2019 made it mandatory for builders to use treated sewage water for construction purposes in the city.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:16:22 pm
Next Story

Painting Michelle Obama took 9 months. Keeping it secret took 6 years

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement