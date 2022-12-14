Travellers from Bengaluru book VietJet Air tickets on a route where Vietnam services never existed, seek refund

Travellers from Benglauru who had booked their air tickets on VietJet Air, a low-cost carrier, to Vietnam to celebrate Christmas and New Year were in for a rude shock when they came to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) only to be told that their tickets were cancelled and that they had made the bookings on a route that never existed.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bengaluru is not listed as the point of call for foreign carriers to travel to Vietnam. However, other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Calcutta, Chennai, and 18 other cities in India have flights to Vietnam.

In fact, a lot of travellers had booked their flight tickets to Vietnam from Bengaluru in December and a few in November after coming across their advertisements online. On learning that VietJet Air does not operate flights from Bengaluru, travellers took to social media to vent their ire against the company for failing to respond to their queries and refunding their ticket amount.

Hrish Thota, a Bengaluru-based travel blogger, booked his tickets via VietJet’s website way back in February. However, he stated that, in October, there were rumours in the travel community that the tickets were bound to get cancelled.

“It has been 20 days since I requested a refund. The customer service is non-responsive and has not been of much help,” he said. “I was given the option to reschedule my flight from Mumbai, but I did not want to take the risk,” he said. Thota who was supposed to travel to Vietnam with his wife and son, is now waiting for a total refund amount of Rs 48,000.

Akhil Yajaman, a lawyer from Bengaluru, spent Rs 30,000 booking his onward journey to Vietnam from Hyderabad and return to Bengaluru. In fact, VietJet Air also does not fly its aircraft from Hyderabad. When Yajaman’s tickets were cancelled, he got in touch with the airlines after a long wait and agreed to reschedule his journey from Mumbai. “My only concern was that the airlines advertised tickets from various cities and yet did not communicate anything about the cancellation,” he said.

Trisha Hegde taking to Twitter reacted to the airlines’ ‘fraud’ intentions. “I had my flight from BLR to HAN (Bengaluru to Hanoi) on November 19 via VietJet Air. Upon reaching the airport I was told by Airport authorities that the airline had no operations from BLR. I was left hanging at the airport with no response from booking.com. In-short a fraud,” she tweeted.

Shubham Gupta, another victim who planned a trip to Indonesia’s Bali, posted on Twitter, “We booked a 23rd Dec flight from Bengaluru to Bali, via Ha Noi, Vietnam through @Cleartrip. We made the booking well in advance to avoid paying extra. Today I received an email that the flight is cancelled & @Cleartrip suggested an alternate flight from Mumbai to Bali #fraud.”

– With inputs from Subhashini Ramasamy