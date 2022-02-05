Transportation and road dust biggest contributors to air pollution in Bengaluru: Study

Studies conducted by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) on emission inventory estimates that the total PM10 emission load for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas would reach around 28,000 tonne a year by 2024 under the business-as-usual scenario (BAU).

The study also estimates that in the year 2019, around 24,600 tonne PM10 and 14,700 tonne PM2.5 were emitted within the civic body’s limits.

The studies, ‘Emission Inventory and Pollution Reduction Strategies for Bengaluru’ and ‘Identification of Polluting Sources for Bengaluru – Source Apportionment Study’, point at transportation and road dust as the biggest contributors to air pollution in Bengaluru city.

The studies were conducted under the aegis of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Shakti Foundation to generate scientific data and contribute to India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The studies recommend a multi-pronged approach to control particulate matter emissions — PM10 and PM2.5. To curb pollution from transportation, the studies encourage the deployment of electric vehicles with charging stations at regular distances along with the proper implementation of the vehicle scrapping policy. The reports also highlight the need for regular servicing of public transport vehicles, such as shared autos, buses and heavy vehicles (dumper trucks, trolleys), to curb pollution.

The studies recommend vacuum sweeping of dust from paved roads, laying end-to-end pavements and covering barren areas on the roadside with green covers and studying the efficacy of mechanical sweepers before deploying them.

Dr Pratima Singh, who heads the Centre for Air Pollution Studies at CSTEP, said, “Analysis of pollution sources is essential for identifying effective control measures for a city’s air pollution issue. Emission inventory and source apportionment studies are vital to understanding the polluting activities, associated emission load and sources contributing to the ambient air pollution in a city.”

She added, “With Bengaluru identified as one of the non-attainment cities in India, it was crucial to carry out these studies and prepare efficient strategies. The study found transportation to be the major contributor (40% to 51%), followed by road dust resuspension (17% to 51%). Other polluting sectors include construction dust, domestic fuel and diesel generators.”

To reduce the amount of construction dust, the studies recommend keeping the construction material fully covered while in transit. Further, construction buildings should be covered vertically with fine screens and material stored at the sites should be covered properly.

Besides controlling dust from construction sites, efforts to provide last-mile connectivity for transporting debris to processing plants can also aid in reducing pollution levels.

The source apportionment study finds that the annual mean ± standard deviation of PM2.5 mass concentration for Bengaluru city is less than the annual permissible limit specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while that of PM10 mass concentration is around 1.3 times higher than the CPCB limit. It also finds that the transportation sector emissions contribute the most to PM2.5 pollution, while soil dust is the top contributor for PM10.

The study also lists a strategic road map for all control measures considered by KSPCB. The road map includes the targets to be achieved year-on-year till 2024 and identifies the departments responsible for their implementation. The study also evaluates the costs likely to be incurred by the government to implement these measures.

Some of the control measures under the high-emission-reduction (HER) scenario are already part of the city implementation strategy and will help prevent 800–1,200 deaths annually.

“Although the share of PM emissions from industries is very low, they contribute the highest SO2 emission (45%). Diesel Generator sets contribute heavily to NOx (28%) and SO2 (36%) emission. These gaseous compounds are precursors to secondary PM and the reduction of these pollutants will greatly reduce the PM concentration over Bengaluru. The use of diesel in generator sets should be restricted with renewable energy being used instead,” the study recommends.

If the key recommendations from these studies are implemented, Bengaluru can see possible concentration reductions of 26.5 per cent, 13.5 per cent and 9.6 per cent for high, medium and low-emission reduction scenarios (measures clubbed with varying levels of compliance), respectively, for both PM10 and PM2.5 by 2024.

“The recommendations from these studies will help modify the action plan developed under NCAP for effective implementation. This will help plan and prepare futuristic strategies for making Bengaluru a model city with an improved quality of life for citizens, better environment and ecology,” KSPCB Chairman Dr Shanth A Thimmaiah said.

“The state government will work with the KSPCB to control the problem of air pollution in Bengaluru. However, scientific studies are essential to understand the problem and for this we need to work hand in hand with research institutes,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking at a function organised by the KSPCB, where air pollution studies conducted by the CSTEP were launched.

The CM added, “The essence of these research studies should be disseminated in the public domain to get citizens actively engaged in understanding and controlling the problem of air pollution.”