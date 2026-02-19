Ahead of transport employees’ protest, Karnataka Govt issues order to release Rs 1,271 crore arrears

According to a statement issued by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the government will specify the percentage salary hike for various transport corporation employees after discussions with the trade unions.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 19, 2026 09:37 AM IST
A day before the protest by the Joint Action Committee of the trade unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over the delay in the pay hike and the clearance of wage arrears amounting to Rs 1,785 crore for 38 months, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday issued an order approving the partial clearance of arrears.

According to an order issued by the Transport Department, the government agreed to release arrears amounting to Rs 1,271.92 crore. This will clear arrears for 26 months starting January 1, 2021, to February 28, 2023. The Committee has sought clearance of arrears for 38 months, from January 2020 to February 2023.

The order dated February 18 also initiated the process of revising wages for four transport corporations in the state. Following discussions with the trade unions, the government will specify the percentage salary hike for various transport corporation employees, according to a statement issued by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Reddy also blamed the previous BJP government for the delay in revising employees’ wages. “This delay has occurred due to the revision of salaries of officers/employees of four road transport corporations in the state in March 2023, without allocating any funds in the budget for the same, and the formation of a single-member committee headed by Shri Srinivasa Murthy, IAS (retd) regarding the demand for payment of arrears for 38 months…,” the minister said.

Reddy noted that between 2019 and 2023, dues owed by various transport corporations reached Rs 4,900 crore. To address this, the state government raised Rs 2,000 crore in loans to pay employee provident fund and clear diesel dues.

Citing other reasons, such as the introduction of new buses and the high costs incurred by corporations, Reddy urged the trade unions to cooperate with the government.

