Ahead of transport employees’ protest, Karnataka Govt issues order to release Rs 1,271 crore arrears

A day before the protest by the Joint Action Committee of the trade unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over the delay in the pay hike and the clearance of wage arrears amounting to Rs 1,785 crore for 38 months, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday issued an order approving the partial clearance of arrears.

According to an order issued by the Transport Department, the government agreed to release arrears amounting to Rs 1,271.92 crore. This will clear arrears for 26 months starting January 1, 2021, to February 28, 2023. The Committee has sought clearance of arrears for 38 months, from January 2020 to February 2023.

The order dated February 18 also initiated the process of revising wages for four transport corporations in the state. Following discussions with the trade unions, the government will specify the percentage salary hike for various transport corporation employees, according to a statement issued by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.