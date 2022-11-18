scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

South Western Railways announces delays, cancellations: Here are the trains that will be affected

Here is the full list of train schedules that have been affected by engineering work and power blocks over the next few days.

Several trains are cancelled and rescheduled (File/Representational)

Several train schedules will be affected on account of  engineering work as well as a few traffic and power blocks, the South Western Railway said in a press release issued Thursday.

The following trains will be cancelled/regulated due to Castle Rock – Vasco-Da-Gama section doubling:

Train No. 07379 Kulem – Vasco Da Gama DEMU Special will be cancelled from 19.11.2022 to 21.11.2022.

Train No. 07380 Vasco Da Gama – Kulem DEMU Special will be cancelled from 19.11.2022 to 21.11.2022.

Train No. 17322 Jasidih – Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express commencing journey from Jasidih on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 10 minutes enroute.

Train No. 07379 Kulem – Vasco Da Gama DEMU Special commencing journey from Kulem on 23.11.2022 will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.

The following trains will be short terminated / short originated due to traffic and power block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Masjid stations 

Train No. 11140 Gadag – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express leaving on 19.11.2022 will be short terminated at Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Train No. 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Gadag Express leaving on 20.11.2022 will be short originated from Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Train No. 11302 KSR Bengaluru Express – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express leaving on 19.11.2022 will be short terminated at Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Train No. 11301 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – KSR Bengaluru Express leaving on 20.11.2022 will be short originated from Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The following trains will be cancelled/rescheduled/short terminated/short originated for line block and power block in Kochuveli yard in connection with yard remodelling:

Train No. 16319 Kochuveli – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly express will be cancelled on 08.12.2022 & 10.12.2022.

Train No. 16320 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Kochuveli Bi-weekly express will be cancelled on 09.12.2022 & 11.12.2022.

Train No. 12258 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 21.11.2022 & 05.12.2022 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

Train No. 12257 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 06.12.2022 & 08.12.2022 will be short terminated at Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12777 SSS Hubballi – Kochuveli Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from SSS Hubballi on 07.12.2022 will be short terminated at Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 22677 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli Weekly Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 08.12.2022 will be short terminated at Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12258 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 07.12.2022 & 09.12.2022 will be short originated from Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12778 Kochuveli – SSS Hubballi Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 08.12.2022 will be short originated from Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 22678 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Weekly Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 09.12.2022 will be short originated from Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express commencing journey from Ernakulam on 17.11.2022 & 01.12.2022 will be rescheduled by 150 minutes due to line block & power block at Tiruppur.

The following trains will be cancelled/partially cancelled due to line block for engineering related work at Kabaka Puttur yard:

Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central – Subrahmanya Road Special Express will be cancelled on 19.11.2022.

Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road – Mangaluru Central Special Express will be cancelled on 19.11.2022.

Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central – Kabak Puttur Special Express commencing journey from Mangaluru Central on 19.11.2022 will be partially cancelled between Neralakatte – Kabaka Puttur.

Train No. 06484 Kabak Puttur – Mangaluru Central Special Express commencing journey from Kabak Puttur on 19.11.2022 will be partially cancelled between Kabaka Puttur – Neralakatte.

The following trains will be regulated due to line block & power block for removal of temporary girder for after replacing of stone slab with RCC boxes of Bridge No. 782 at Tyakal yard:

Train No. 06528 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Bangarapet MEMU Special commencing journey from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru on 18.11.2022 will be regulated for 30 minutes at enroute.

Train No. 12835 Hatia – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast commencing journey from Hatia on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 40 minutes at Bangarapet station.

Train No. 12683 Ernakulam – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast commencing journey from Ernakulam on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Kuppam station.

Train No. 12657 MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Mail/Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 10 minutes at Malanur station.

Train No. 16021 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Mail/Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 35 minutes at Varadapura station.

Train No. 16220 Tirupati – Chamarajanagar Mail/Express commencing journey from Tirupati on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Bisanattam station.

Train No. 16021 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Mail/Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 30 minutes at Bangarapet station.

Train No. 16220 Tirupati – Chamarajanagar Mail/Express commencing journey from Tirupati on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Varadapura station.

Train No. 12778 Kochuveli – SSS Hubballi Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Bisanattam station.

Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 10 minutes at Malur station.

Train No. 16022 Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central Express commencing journey from Mysuru on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 40 minutes at Malur station.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:36:35 pm
