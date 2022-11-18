South Western Railways announces delays, cancellations: Here are the trains that will be affected

Several train schedules will be affected on account of engineering work as well as a few traffic and power blocks, the South Western Railway said in a press release issued Thursday.

The following trains will be cancelled/regulated due to Castle Rock – Vasco-Da-Gama section doubling:

Train No. 07379 Kulem – Vasco Da Gama DEMU Special will be cancelled from 19.11.2022 to 21.11.2022.

Train No. 07380 Vasco Da Gama – Kulem DEMU Special will be cancelled from 19.11.2022 to 21.11.2022.

Train No. 17322 Jasidih – Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express commencing journey from Jasidih on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 10 minutes enroute.

Train No. 07379 Kulem – Vasco Da Gama DEMU Special commencing journey from Kulem on 23.11.2022 will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.

The following trains will be short terminated / short originated due to traffic and power block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Masjid stations

Train No. 11140 Gadag – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express leaving on 19.11.2022 will be short terminated at Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Train No. 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Gadag Express leaving on 20.11.2022 will be short originated from Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Train No. 11302 KSR Bengaluru Express – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express leaving on 19.11.2022 will be short terminated at Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Train No. 11301 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – KSR Bengaluru Express leaving on 20.11.2022 will be short originated from Pune instead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The following trains will be cancelled/rescheduled/short terminated/short originated for line block and power block in Kochuveli yard in connection with yard remodelling:

Train No. 16319 Kochuveli – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly express will be cancelled on 08.12.2022 & 10.12.2022.

Train No. 16320 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Kochuveli Bi-weekly express will be cancelled on 09.12.2022 & 11.12.2022.

Train No. 12258 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 21.11.2022 & 05.12.2022 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

Train No. 12257 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 06.12.2022 & 08.12.2022 will be short terminated at Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12777 SSS Hubballi – Kochuveli Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from SSS Hubballi on 07.12.2022 will be short terminated at Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 22677 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli Weekly Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on 08.12.2022 will be short terminated at Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12258 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 07.12.2022 & 09.12.2022 will be short originated from Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12778 Kochuveli – SSS Hubballi Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 08.12.2022 will be short originated from Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 22678 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Weekly Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 09.12.2022 will be short originated from Kottayam instead of Kochuveli.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express commencing journey from Ernakulam on 17.11.2022 & 01.12.2022 will be rescheduled by 150 minutes due to line block & power block at Tiruppur.

The following trains will be cancelled/partially cancelled due to line block for engineering related work at Kabaka Puttur yard:

Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central – Subrahmanya Road Special Express will be cancelled on 19.11.2022.

Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road – Mangaluru Central Special Express will be cancelled on 19.11.2022.

Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central – Kabak Puttur Special Express commencing journey from Mangaluru Central on 19.11.2022 will be partially cancelled between Neralakatte – Kabaka Puttur.

Train No. 06484 Kabak Puttur – Mangaluru Central Special Express commencing journey from Kabak Puttur on 19.11.2022 will be partially cancelled between Kabaka Puttur – Neralakatte.

The following trains will be regulated due to line block & power block for removal of temporary girder for after replacing of stone slab with RCC boxes of Bridge No. 782 at Tyakal yard:

Train No. 06528 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Bangarapet MEMU Special commencing journey from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru on 18.11.2022 will be regulated for 30 minutes at enroute.

Train No. 12835 Hatia – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast commencing journey from Hatia on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 40 minutes at Bangarapet station.

Train No. 12683 Ernakulam – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast commencing journey from Ernakulam on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Kuppam station.

Train No. 12657 MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Mail/Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 10 minutes at Malanur station.

Train No. 16021 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Mail/Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 35 minutes at Varadapura station.

Train No. 16220 Tirupati – Chamarajanagar Mail/Express commencing journey from Tirupati on 21.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Bisanattam station.

Train No. 16021 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Mail/Express commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 30 minutes at Bangarapet station.

Train No. 16220 Tirupati – Chamarajanagar Mail/Express commencing journey from Tirupati on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Varadapura station.

Train No. 12778 Kochuveli – SSS Hubballi Express commencing journey from Kochuveli on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Bisanattam station.

Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 10 minutes at Malur station.

Train No. 16022 Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central Express commencing journey from Mysuru on 24.11.2022 will be regulated for 40 minutes at Malur station.