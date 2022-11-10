Trains cancelled, rescheduled ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit; check list here

With Prime Minister Modi scheduled to visit Bengaluru to unveil south India’s first Vande Bharat Express on Friday, the South-Western Railway has cancelled a train and rescheduled many trains coming to and leaving the city.

Passengers who had booked tickets received messages Thursday about the schedule changes. Likhitha, a resident of Uttarahalli who was supposed to board the Vishwamanava Express to go to Hubballi from Bengaluru, received a message that the train had been diverted from Mysuru towards Hassan. She told indianexpress.com that she was charged Rs 100 when she cancelled the ticket that she had booked on November 7.

Railway sources said those who skip their journeys owing to the changes will get the fares refunded.

Train No. 06581/06582 KSR Bengaluru–Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru Express will remain cancelled on 11.11.2022.

Trains that have been partially cancelled

1. Train No. 16512 Kannur–KSR Bengaluru Express, starting from Kannur on 10.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between the Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru stations. Accordingly, this train will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

2. Train No. 06274 Arsikere–KSR Bengaluru Express Special, starting from Arsikere on 11.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru. This train will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

3. Train No. 16550 Kolar–KSR Bengaluru Unreserved DEMU Express, starting from Kolar on 11.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru. This train will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

4. Train No. 06256 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Mysuru on 11.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between Nayandahalli and KSR Bengaluru. This train will be short-terminated at Nayandahalli.

5. Train No. 06266 Hindupur–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Hindupur on 11.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru. This train will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

6. Train No. 06264 Marikuppam–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Marikuppam on 11.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru. This train will be short-terminated at Bengaluru Cantonment.

7. Train No. 06571 KSR Bengaluru–Tumakuru MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur. This train will originate from Yesvantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru.

8. Train No. 06583 KSR Bengaluru–Hassan DEMU Special will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur. This train will originate from Yesvantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru.

9. Train No. 01765 KSR Bengaluru–Whitefield MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantonment. This train will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment instead of KSR Bengaluru.

10. Train No. 06257 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru MEMU Special, will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Nayandahalli. This train will originate from Nayandahalli instead of KSR Bengaluru.

11. Train No. 06292 Kuppam–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Kuppam on 11.11.2022, will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru. This train will be short-terminated at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Diverted train

1. Train No. 17326 Mysuru–Belagavi Vishwamanava Express, starting from Mysuru on 11.11.2022, will be diverted to run via the Hassan and Arsikere station, skipping stops at the Pandavapura, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru and Tiptur stations.

Rescheduled trains

1. Train No. 12090 Shivamogga Town–KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express, starting from Shivamogga Town on 11.11.2022, will be rescheduled by 60 minutes and regulated for 90 minutes en route.

2. Train No. 16215 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Chamundi Express, starting from Mysuru on 11.11.2022, will be rescheduled by 60 minutes and regulated for 90 minutes en route.

3. Train No. 12007 MGR Chennai Central–Mysuru Shatabdi Express, starting from MGR Chennai Central on 11.11.2022, will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

4. Train No. 16558 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Rajya Rani Express, starting from KSR Bengaluru on 11.11.2022, will be rescheduled by 90 minutes.

5. Train No. 17326 Mysuru–Belagavi Vishwamanava Express, starting from Mysuru on 11.11.2022, will be rescheduled by 100 minutes on a diverted route via the Hassan and Arsikere stations.

Regulation of trains

1. Train No. 01766 Whitfield–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Whitefield on 11.11.2022, will be regulated for 50 minutes en route.

2. Train No. 01776 Marikuppam–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Marikuppam on 11.11.2022, will be regulated for 75 minutes en route.

3. Train No. 16023 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Express, starting from Mysuru on 11.11.2022, will be regulated for 90 minutes en route.

4. Train No. 17029 Sir M Visvesvaraya–KSR Bengaluru Express, starting from Mysuru on 11.11.2022, will be regulated for 90 minutes en route.