Train services on Bengaluru-Mysuru route disrupted due to power failure

Railway officials responded saying that the train was stopped due to a traction failure. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup/Representational)

Disruption in power supply at a railway traction substation resulted in some trains, operating between Bengaluru and Mysuru, getting delayed for nearly an hour on Tuesday morning.

Among those affected was the festival special train that had arrived from Kacheguda and had left Bengaluru station at 6.45 am. This train was stopped for nearly 45 minutes at Yeliyur station, near Mandya. According to a South Western Railway official, three other trains on the route also faced delays ranging from 15 to 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, some passengers took to social media to express their displeasure. “Train No 02785 heading towards Mysore is simply halted without any reason in Yeliyur station from half an hour. This is how SWR is running trains. Pathetic service (sic),” a user tweeted.

Railway officials responded saying that the train was stopped due to a traction failure.

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar Verma said the issue was resolved after power supply was restored at the substation. “Due to failure of incoming power supply, train operations were affected on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section. Some trains were stopped in the sections,” he said.

The DRM also apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Another passenger said the delay in relaying the information to the passengers had led to many feeling frustrated.

“While it is understood that trains are usually not halted for long without any serious issue, communicating the reason behind the delay to the passengers who sit clueless in such instances is necessary. This can avoid unnecessary confusion and panic,” another passenger suggested.

