Bangalore LIVE News Updates: No question of withdrawing resignations, say MLAs in Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-live-bengaluru-rains-karnataka-politics-5819760/
Bangalore LIVE News Updates: No question of withdrawing resignations, say MLAs in Mumbai
Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog
Bangalore Live News Updates:
The rebel Congress MLAs, who have been camping in Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday refused to withdraw their resignations and said they won’t attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday. Addressing the media outside the hotel, Congress legislator S T Somashekar said, “We all 13 legislators have resigned and ten are here. We all are together. There is no question of taking back the resignations. We will not attend the CLP meeting on Tuesday.”
Earlier on Sunday, Congress had issued a circular to all party MLAs in Karnataka calling CLP meeting on Tuesday. The circular also mentioned that strict action will be taken against MLAs on failing to attend the meeting.
After reaching Bengaluru airport, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy headed to Taj West End hotel where he held a meeting with top JD(S) and Congress leaders.
Live Blog
Bangalore News LIVE Updates: We bring you LIVE updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news.
Namma Metro has barred its staff from holding any events in the office premises
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has barred its staff from holding any events in the office premises, following recent incidents where employees celebrated birthdays at two metro stations. BMRCL Executive Director (Operation and Maintenance) A S Shankar sent out a circular to employees, warning disciplinary action against those who organise such events “These unauthorised activities are affecting the image of the BMRCL badly. Many passengers have complained about such activities taking place during work hours. Such activities, besides being highly objectionable, are also potential safety hazards and attract adverse criticism from public/media,” the circular read.
Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy hold meeting at an undisclosed location
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy hold meeting at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru.
Kumaraswamy back from US, goes into huddle with Cong to save govt
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru Sunday night after a 10-day US trip and began holding a series of meetings from the airport itself with leaders of his party JD(S) and its ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government.
Karnataka crisis: Parameshwara to host breakfast meeting with Congress leaders
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to host breakfast meeting today. Congress likely to seek resignation of all ministers to woo rebel MLAs.
BJP and Congress call for legislature party meetings today
BJP and Congress call for legislature party meetings today to discuss current political developments in Karnataka.
The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka slipped to the brink of collapse Saturday after 10 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala. The move comes days after another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, resigned on July 1.
The Congress JDS coalition in Karnataka slipped to the brink of a collapse on Saturday with 13 Congress and JDS MLAs expressing intent to resign and meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala. The resignations hang in the balance since it was not presented directly to the Speaker of the state assembly as mandated under the anti-defection law. The office of the Speaker has asked the MLAs to meet him on Tuesday for formal submission of the resignations.
Among the 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition who have tendered their resignation, five MLAs are from Bengaluru even as the political drama shifted to Mumbai on Sunday. Ten dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine are staying at Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel.
Namma Metro has barred its staff from holding any events in the office premises
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has barred its staff from holding any events in the office premises, following recent incidents where employees celebrated birthdays at two metro stations.
BMRCL Executive Director (Operation and Maintenance) A S Shankar sent out a circular to employees, warning disciplinary action against those who organise such events “These unauthorised activities are affecting the image of the BMRCL badly. Many passengers have complained about such activities taking place during work hours. Such activities, besides being highly objectionable, are also potential safety hazards and attract adverse criticism from public/media,” the circular read.
Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy hold meeting at an undisclosed location
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy hold meeting at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru.
Kumaraswamy back from US, goes into huddle with Cong to save govt
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru Sunday night after a 10-day US trip and began holding a series of meetings from the airport itself with leaders of his party JD(S) and its ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government.
READ: Kumaraswamy back from US, goes into huddle with Cong to save govt
Karnataka crisis: Parameshwara to host breakfast meeting with Congress leaders
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to host breakfast meeting today. Congress likely to seek resignation of all ministers to woo rebel MLAs.
BJP and Congress call for legislature party meetings today
BJP and Congress call for legislature party meetings today to discuss current political developments in Karnataka.