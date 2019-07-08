Bangalore LIVE News Updates: No question of withdrawing resignations, say MLAs in Mumbai

Bangalore Live News Updates:

The rebel Congress MLAs, who have been camping in Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday refused to withdraw their resignations and said they won’t attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday. Addressing the media outside the hotel, Congress legislator S T Somashekar said, “We all 13 legislators have resigned and ten are here. We all are together. There is no question of taking back the resignations. We will not attend the CLP meeting on Tuesday.”

Earlier on Sunday, Congress had issued a circular to all party MLAs in Karnataka calling CLP meeting on Tuesday. The circular also mentioned that strict action will be taken against MLAs on failing to attend the meeting.

After reaching Bengaluru airport, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy headed to Taj West End hotel where he held a meeting with top JD(S) and Congress leaders.