Bangalore LIVE news: BBMP to plant 1 lakh trees; traffic restrictions in city till 12 noon for Eid prayers

In what is seen as a welcoming move, Bangalore’s local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to plant one lakh trees across the city. The decision was taken after Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun held a meeting with experts on Tuesday to discuss steps to be taken to avoid trees getting uprooted in heavy rains. According to BBMP’s plan, the new trees will include varieties of Neem, Mahogany, Pride of India, Nerale, Pongam, Honge, Champaka, Sampige and Tabebuia among others.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has notified that traffic restrictions will be in place at various roads in Bengaluru in the light of Eid prayers. Vehicular movement will be restricted in Nagavara main Road, Tannery Road and Millers Road (Idgah Grounds) from 6 am to 12 pm today (June 5), according to a statement by BTP.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted rains/thundershowers in some areas in the city today, mostly by evening. According to the India Meteorological Department’s daily report, Bangalore will witness a “partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.”