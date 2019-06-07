Bangalore LIVE News: Main road to Bengaluru Airport to be closed from June 10

Bangalore Live News Updates: The main access road to Bengaluru Airport will be closed from June 10 in the light of expansion work on the main access road to Kempegowda International Airport. The main access road, which is at present four lanes wide (two on each side) will be expanded to a 10-lane road (five on each side), according to airport officials. As part of the widening work, the 1.4 kilometre-long access road will be closed for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. “During the expansion, traffic will be diverted towards the new six-lane (three each) South Access Road (SAR), built parallel to the existing MAR,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com.

To get new route map and for full story click here

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a cloudy day in Bengaluru on Friday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains and thundershowers are likely to continue in and around the city today as well. “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively,” reads the IMD weather forecast for Friday.