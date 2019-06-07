Bangalore LIVE News: Main road to Bengaluru Airport to be closed from June 10https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-rains-5768674/
Bangalore LIVE News: Main road to Bengaluru Airport to be closed from June 10
Bangalore news live: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore Live News Updates: The main access road to Bengaluru Airport will be closed from June 10 in the light of expansion work on the main access road to Kempegowda International Airport. The main access road, which is at present four lanes wide (two on each side) will be expanded to a 10-lane road (five on each side), according to airport officials. As part of the widening work, the 1.4 kilometre-long access road will be closed for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. “During the expansion, traffic will be diverted towards the new six-lane (three each) South Access Road (SAR), built parallel to the existing MAR,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com.
Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a cloudy day in Bengaluru on Friday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains and thundershowers are likely to continue in and around the city today as well. “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively,” reads the IMD weather forecast for Friday.
Live Blog
BBMP proposes hike in property tax
Bangalore's local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a hike in property tax by 20% on residential properties and 25% on commercial properties in the city from the next financial year. The proposal has been placed before the financial council for approval now.
Bengaluru airport's main access road to be shut from June 10
Bengaluru airport will have 10-lane main access roads (5 on each side) by 2021. As part of the widening work, the 1.4 kilometre-long access road will be closed from June 10. As per the new route envisioned by the airport authorities until early 2021, when the widened main access road opens for commute, vehicles moving towards the Airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal. Vehicles heading out of the Airport from the departure gates, will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Vehicles returning from arrival gates will continue using the existing route towards SAR, the spokesperson explains.
As thundershowers continued to lash Bengaluru for the third consecutive day this week on Thursday, damages caused due to the same continued. According to statistics from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), as many as 95 electric poles were broken and 83 trees fell from 10 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Friday (June 7).
With monsoon at the doorstep, heavy rains and thunderstorms that lash Bangalore raise an immediate concern in citizens’ minds – power disruption. While most areas in and around the city face frequent and long power cuts these days, a proper system to inform the consumers on scheduled and unscheduled power outages is still absent, many point out.
Read: Bangalore rains: BESCOM gets ready to handle customer alerts through SMS
Passengers will soon be able to reach Bengaluru Airport quicker and in a seamless manner as Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) is all set to begin the expansion work on the main access road to Kempegowda International Airport.
BBMP proposes hike in property tax
Bangalore's local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a hike in property tax by 20% on residential properties and 25% on commercial properties in the city from the next financial year. The proposal has been placed before the financial council for approval now.
Bengaluru airport's main access road to be shut from June 10
Bengaluru airport will have 10-lane main access roads (5 on each side) by 2021. As part of the widening work, the 1.4 kilometre-long access road will be closed from June 10. As per the new route envisioned by the airport authorities until early 2021, when the widened main access road opens for commute, vehicles moving towards the Airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal. Vehicles heading out of the Airport from the departure gates, will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Vehicles returning from arrival gates will continue using the existing route towards SAR, the spokesperson explains.
Click here to read full story
Thundershowers lash city; widespread damages continue
As thundershowers continued to lash Bengaluru for the third consecutive day this week on Thursday, damages caused due to the same continued. According to statistics from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), as many as 95 electric poles were broken and 83 trees fell from 10 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Friday (June 7).