Bangalore LIVE news: Heavy rain brings down trees in Bangalore; Metro’s Purple Line hit by temporary technical glitch 

A delivery boy was stabbed and robbed of his cash by four people in MG Road in the wee hours of Wednesday. The victim is Vinay V (20), a resident of Kamakshipalya. Vinay was on his way to MG Road after delivering an order at 12.40 am on Thiyagi M Palanivelu Road. After night patrolling police saw Vinay and rushed him to a hospital.

Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the BBMP along with NGOs, citizen activists and other civic groups will plant 1.7 lakh saplings across 198 wards during this rainy season.

The Bangalore Metro services between Indiranagar and Byappanahalli on the Purple Line were affected between 11.30am and 12pm on Wednesday due to maintenance work on the third rail traction power at Swami Vivekananda Road Station. However, trains operated between Mysuru Road and Indiranagar during the period.

According to BBMP trees are uprooted in Ulsoor, Jayanagar 4th Block, Wilson Garden, Nagarabhavi, Moodalapalya, Ideal Homes Colony in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Puttenahalli, Bellandur Signal, Mallathahalli, Yelahanka and Byrasandra.

Heavy rain lashed on Wednesday uprooted more than 13 trees in Bangalore. The thundershowers lashed the city for more than an hour in some areas. The city recorded 62 mm rainfall on Wednesday evening. Weathermen predicts rains are likely to continue on Thursday.

After a fresh case of the Nipah virus was confirmed in central Ernakulam district in Kerala on Tuesday, Karnataka health department has put on high alert eight districts in the state.

The health department has identified Chamrajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru as the vulnerable districts and has alerted the district administration and hospitals to submit a compulsory report on the daily outbreak regarding Nipah.

Police in Bangalore are now turning to books to keep themselves ‘intellectually fit’, thanks to a novel idea of starting libraries at police stations.

The mastermind behind the move, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) K Annamalai, told Indianexpress.com that such a development is important to ensure police officials also grow to become good human beings. “Primarily, the idea came through as a stress-buster to police officials while at their respective stations itself. It is important that each one of them becomes a well-grounded human in order to become capable of handling the society’s problems,” he says.

As part of observing World Environment Day, Bangalore city’s major gateways to other destinations – the Kempegowda International Airport and KSR Bengaluru City railway station – have taken various steps towards becoming greener and more eco-friendly.

