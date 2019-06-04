Bangalore LIVE news: Bangalore Aiport to give away 10,000 plants to passengers; Strict action against garbage dumping in vacant plots, says BBMP

The weatherman has predicted a humid day in Bengaluru for Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will see a partly cloudy sky and rain/thundershowers are likely. "Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 22 degree Celsius respectively," reads the forecast report. Humidity is recorded to be at 79 today.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun inspected the progress in TenderSURE work around the Majestic area on Monday, following citizen complaints that the work was moving at a slow pace. The inspection that began from Cottonpet Main Road then moved on to Dhanavanthri Road and other areas where the mayor warned the officials of taking action if dumping waster on vacant land continued in the plots nearby.

Passengers and visitors to the Bengaluru International Airport can walk away with a plant from June 5. As per the initiative taken as part of observing World Environment day, as many as 10,000 plants will be given away, according to airport officials. “All passengers and visitors to the BLR Airport can sign-up by registering on https://bengaluruairport.co/Adopt-A-Plant/ or refer to BLR Airport’s social media platforms @BLRAirport or provide details onsite to collect their plant at The Quad by BLR. A variety of different plants will be available, including Rhoeo (Oyster plant), Tradescantia Pallida Purpurea (Purple heart), Tradescantia Zebrina (Inch plant), Zephyranthes Candida (White lilly) and Zephyranthes Rosea (Pink Lilly),” read a statement released by BIAL on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's iconic Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), also the lone engineering college under the aegis of Bangalore University (BU), has been part of a tussle in terms of ownership and administration since the trifurcation of the varsity in 2018. The battle for UVCE's ownership has now become a triangular contest with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), the state varsity that holds the authority over engineering education in Karnataka, coming into the picture. Bangalore University (BU) and Bengaluru Central University (BCU) had been in a tussle over the same since BU's trifurcation in 2018.

The Bangalore Electric Supply Company (BESCOM) might be working on a warfoot basis to solve power-related issues and harm caused by the rains but the number of deaths due to electrocution is on a constant rise. As many as three lives were taken by the same in the last 15 days. The latest on the list of unfortunate deaths is that of a youngster in the city who succumbed to burn injuries on May 31.

The Kannur International Airport authorities in Mattanur, Kerala has written to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) to provide its ‘Flybus’ services to the Kannur Airport from Mysuru, Kodagu districts in Karnataka.

