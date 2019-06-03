Bangalore LIVE news: Thunderstorms lash Bengaluru again, disrupts power supply across city; stunt bikes seized from Hebbalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-rains-5761550/
Bangalore LIVE news: Thunderstorms lash Bengaluru again, disrupts power supply across city; stunt bikes seized from Hebbal
Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Rains lashed the city yet again on Sunday evening with intense thunderstorms to cool the city which was relatively very humid otherwise. However, this relief was not to any help to citizens as most areas in the city faced power cuts for hours since the rains began. According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), as many as 15 trees fell and 6 electric poles were broken altogether from 7 pm to 9 pm in Bangalore South, East and North circles. This along with several feeders tripping caused power cuts, BESCOM officials explained.
Rains/thunderstorms are most likely to continue on Monday as well as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 7.6 mm rain in and around the city today. According to their daily report, Bengaluru will witness a generally cloudy sky today. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively,” the report says.
Meanwhile, the north division of Bengaluru Traffic Police seized over 30 motorcycles that were involved in performing stunts and used by youngsters in drag races. The violators were caught while performing stunts such as ‘wheelies’ and ‘stoppies’ off the service road on the way to the Bengaluru International Aiport near Hebbal. The team lead by DCP Traffic (North) Sara Fathima caught the bikers after several teams of traffic police patrolled the area for sometime before catching the offenders, which included minors as well.
Live Blog
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today.
Wheelies and stoppees: Over 30 bikes seized
Bengaluru Traffic Police's North Division seized over 30 motorcycles that were involved in performing stunts and used by youngsters in drag races. The violators were caught while performing stunts such as ‘wheelies’ and ‘stoppees’ off the service road on the way to the Bengaluru International Aiport near Hebbal. The team lead by DCP Traffic (North) Sara Fathima caught the bikers after several teams of traffic police patrolled the area for sometime before catching the offenders, which included minors as well.
Mayor to inspect Tender SURE work in Majestic Area
Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and team will inspect the progress of TenderSURE work at Shanatala Silk Junction in Majestic at 9 am today.
Namma Metro services hit for 44 mins
Heavy lightning that accompanied rains on Sunday evening affected Namma Metro services on the purple line for 44 minutes. Electrical equipment was damaged at Baiyappanahalli Metro station resulting in no train being able to depart from or reach Baiyappanahalli, a major point on the purple line. “Power supply was not available between 7.23 pm and 8.01 pm. During this period, short loop operations were done between Indira Nagar and Mysore Road Metro stations.” Full operations resumed at 8.01 pm," BMRCL said in a statement.
Bangalore rains: Kasgattapura records most with 144 mm rain in 1.5 hours
Rains lashed the city yet again on Sunday evening with intense thunderstorms to cool the city which was relatively very humid otherwise. Kasgattapura recorded the heaviest rain between 7 pm and 8.30 pm as the area recieved as much as 144 mm rain. At the same time, while Gopalpura recorded 130mm, Cottonpet and Banaswadi recieved 90mm and 88mm rains respectively. Rain recorded in other areas: Hesarghatta - 74mm, HBR Nagar- 54mm, Hoysalanagar- 58mm, Ramamurthynagar- 56mm, Kammanahalli- 54mm, RR Nagar-52 mm.
At the same time, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an increase of 33 paise per unit in the electricity bills of all electricity supply companies (Escoms) in the state. According to KERC, in the BBMP and other urban local body area limits, the monthly electricity bill may increase up to Rs 25 for domestic consumers. The domestic consumers in rural areas of BESCOM, the fixed charge has been increased from Rs 35 to Rs 45.
Meanwhile, travelling to Mysore from Bangalore is going to get easier and faster from now on. Alliance Air, Air India’s subsidiary that operates domestic routes as per the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagril -UDAN)will commence operations of Bangalore-Mysore flight service on June 7.
At the same time, Baiyappanahalli railway station will soon transform into an iconic location of Bangalore as the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) decides to give it a major facelift. With its proximity to Namma Metro’s Baiyappanahalli station and several bus stops and the outer ring-road, the project is expected to be developed into an inter-modal transit hub, aimed to decongest traffic in the city.
Wheelies and stoppees: Over 30 bikes seized
Bengaluru Traffic Police's North Division seized over 30 motorcycles that were involved in performing stunts and used by youngsters in drag races. The violators were caught while performing stunts such as ‘wheelies’ and ‘stoppees’ off the service road on the way to the Bengaluru International Aiport near Hebbal. The team lead by DCP Traffic (North) Sara Fathima caught the bikers after several teams of traffic police patrolled the area for sometime before catching the offenders, which included minors as well.
Mayor to inspect Tender SURE work in Majestic Area
Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and team will inspect the progress of TenderSURE work at Shanatala Silk Junction in Majestic at 9 am today.
Namma Metro services hit for 44 mins
Heavy lightning that accompanied rains on Sunday evening affected Namma Metro services on the purple line for 44 minutes. Electrical equipment was damaged at Baiyappanahalli Metro station resulting in no train being able to depart from or reach Baiyappanahalli, a major point on the purple line. “Power supply was not available between 7.23 pm and 8.01 pm. During this period, short loop operations were done between Indira Nagar and Mysore Road Metro stations.” Full operations resumed at 8.01 pm," BMRCL said in a statement.
Bangalore rains: Kasgattapura records most with 144 mm rain in 1.5 hours
Rains lashed the city yet again on Sunday evening with intense thunderstorms to cool the city which was relatively very humid otherwise. Kasgattapura recorded the heaviest rain between 7 pm and 8.30 pm as the area recieved as much as 144 mm rain. At the same time, while Gopalpura recorded 130mm, Cottonpet and Banaswadi recieved 90mm and 88mm rains respectively. Rain recorded in other areas: Hesarghatta - 74mm, HBR Nagar- 54mm, Hoysalanagar- 58mm, Ramamurthynagar- 56mm, Kammanahalli- 54mm, RR Nagar-52 mm.