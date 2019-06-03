Bangalore LIVE news: Thunderstorms lash Bengaluru again, disrupts power supply across city; stunt bikes seized from Hebbal

Rains lashed the city yet again on Sunday evening with intense thunderstorms to cool the city which was relatively very humid otherwise. However, this relief was not to any help to citizens as most areas in the city faced power cuts for hours since the rains began. According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), as many as 15 trees fell and 6 electric poles were broken altogether from 7 pm to 9 pm in Bangalore South, East and North circles. This along with several feeders tripping caused power cuts, BESCOM officials explained.

Rains/thunderstorms are most likely to continue on Monday as well as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 7.6 mm rain in and around the city today. According to their daily report, Bengaluru will witness a generally cloudy sky today. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively,” the report says.

Meanwhile, the north division of Bengaluru Traffic Police seized over 30 motorcycles that were involved in performing stunts and used by youngsters in drag races. The violators were caught while performing stunts such as ‘wheelies’ and ‘stoppies’ off the service road on the way to the Bengaluru International Aiport near Hebbal. The team lead by DCP Traffic (North) Sara Fathima caught the bikers after several teams of traffic police patrolled the area for sometime before catching the offenders, which included minors as well.