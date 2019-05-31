Bangalore LIVE News Updates: All eyes on portfolios for Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi

Despite protests by members of the 150-year-old All Saints’ Church, Metro authorities are going ahead with their plan to build a station at Vellara Junction. Commuters fear that Metro work will create severe gridlock. Many shops and establishments in the area are being shut down or demolished. Metro authorities and their contractors are also expected to take up tunneling work in Vellara junction, MG Road and Shivaji Nagar. This might lead to substantial disruption of traffic for the next few months.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)will sign MoU with SweepSmart for Dry Waste Collection Centre upgrade project. According to BBMP, SweepSmart will upgrade 10 Dry Waste Collection Centres of the BBMP to best-in-class Smart Waste Centres with Dutch waste management technology and knowledge tailored to the Indian context.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will consult Gas Authority India Ltd (GAIL), before digging for laying underground electric cables in Bangalore. According to BESCOM Managing Director C Shikha, It will avail GAIL’s geographical information system to dig at the right places.

Meanwhile the high court has directed the BBMP commissioner to find out more on an allegation in a PIL which states that pedestrian underpasses in and around Kempegowda bus stand, are being blocked by illegal hawkers. Hope there is some action on this front.

With Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi making it to the union council of ministers from the state, all eyes are now on what their ministries would be. Bangalore is hoping that Sadananda Gowda gets a crucial ministry like Railways with the hope that the suburban rail project would see the light of the day. PC Mohan, winner from Bangalore Central and a front runner for a ministerial berth seems to be overlooked.

At the same time, a fire broke out at the Bengaluru International Airport premises on Wednesday morning causing panic to flyers and people in and around the area. The fire broke out at a restaurant near the parking area at around 6 am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was put out.

Meanwhile, Soundarya School and PU college in Hesaraghatta road, North Bengaluru has installed the metal detectors after a student stabbed his classmate using a knife in the college washroom premises in January 2019.

Bengaluru city police had suggested earlier that educational institutions install hand-held metal detector (HHMD), security metal detectors and door frame metal detectors (DFMD) along with CCTV cameras.

