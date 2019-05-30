Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Minor incidents of violence at BBMP bypolls; Karnataka CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi today

Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Minor incidents of violence at BBMP bypolls; Karnataka CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-rains-5755227/
Bangalore LIVE News Updates: The Kaveripura word in South Bengaluru witnessed ruckus during the byelection for the word held on Wednesday. The supporters from BJP and Congress- JD(S) coalition candidate and party workers clashed each other.
The incident took place in a polling booth around 12 noon when JDS party supporters accused BJP of bringing their party workers from other areas and attacking them. Expressing displeasure on the same, BJP Karnataka tweeted, “Leading by example After being inspired by dictatorship of @hd_kumaraswamy JDS Bengaluru city president Mr. Prakash was seen threatening BJP workers during BBMP’s kaveripuram ward bypolls. Under Kumaraswamy Goondaism takes over Democracy. #Shame”
Later, the city police intervened and convinced both party supporters to calm down and also the Police had to shut shops in the area to bring the situation under control.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new Union Council of Ministers in Delhi today. According to the CM office, his flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi is at 11.30 am on May 30. Narendra Modi to take oath for a second term even as the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy is also expected to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to New Delhi.
The resignation of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) K Annamalai, popularly known as ‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police, from his post on Tuesday has evoked an emotional response from the people of Karnataka.
At the same time, a fire broke out at the Bengaluru International Airport premises on Wednesday morning causing panic to flyers and people in and around the area. The fire broke out at a restaurant near the parking area at around 6 am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was put out.
Meanwhile, Soundarya School and PU college in Hesaraghatta road, North Bengaluru has installed the metal detectors after a student stabbed his classmate using a knife in the college washroom premises in January 2019.
Bengaluru city police had suggested earlier that educational institutions install hand-held metal detector (HHMD), security metal detectors and door frame metal detectors (DFMD) along with CCTV cameras.
At the same time, only under 45% voters showed up for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by-elections to two wards held in the city on Wednesday.The wards that went to the polls were Sagayapuram (Ward 60) and Kaveripura (Ward 103). It was decided to hold bypolls to these seats following the death of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar and V Elumalai, representing Kaveripura and Sagayapuram wards respectively.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.