Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Minor incidents of violence at BBMP bypolls; Karnataka CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi today

Bangalore LIVE News Updates: The Kaveripura word in South Bengaluru witnessed ruckus during the byelection for the word held on Wednesday. The supporters from BJP and Congress- JD(S) coalition candidate and party workers clashed each other.

The incident took place in a polling booth around 12 noon when JDS party supporters accused BJP of bringing their party workers from other areas and attacking them. Expressing displeasure on the same, BJP Karnataka tweeted, “Leading by example After being inspired by dictatorship of @hd_kumaraswamy JDS Bengaluru city president Mr. Prakash was seen threatening BJP workers during BBMP’s kaveripuram ward bypolls. Under Kumaraswamy Goondaism takes over Democracy. #Shame”

Later, the city police intervened and convinced both party supporters to calm down and also the Police had to shut shops in the area to bring the situation under control.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new Union Council of Ministers in Delhi today. According to the CM office, his flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi is at 11.30 am on May 30. Narendra Modi to take oath for a second term even as the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy is also expected to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to New Delhi.

The resignation of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) K Annamalai, popularly known as ‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police, from his post on Tuesday has evoked an emotional response from the people of Karnataka.

Read: Karnataka Police ‘Singham’ Annamalai’s resignation evokes an emotional response