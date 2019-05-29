Bangalore LIVE news: KSR Bengaluru medical centre to operate from today; BESCOM’s 300-member team to return on May 30 after Cyclone Fani relief in Odisha

Bangalore LIVE news today: In what is seen as a welcome move, KSR Bengaluru railway station will now have an emergency medical centre. The same which is ready after construction at Bangalore’s Majestic railway station will be inaugurated today. General Manager for South Western Railway, Hubballi A.K. Singh will inaugurate the new facility in a special event scheduled to be held at 10.30 am
Meanwhile, BESCOM’s 300-member team will begin their return journey from Bhubaneswar on May 29 after successful completion of their restoration work in Cyclone Fani-hit areas in Odisha. The team was instrumental in constructing new 11 kV & LT lines for a distance of 29 and 47 kilometres respectively from May 13. “The work executed has been highly appreciated by the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha,” a statement from BESCOM reads.
At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain/thundershowers in and around the city today. According to their daily report, Bengaluru will witness a partly cloudy sky today. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively,” the report says.
BBMP bypolls today; results on May 31
Two wards from BBMP will go to the polling stations today to elect their new corporator - namely - Sagayapuram (Ward 60) and Kaveripura (Ward 103). It was decided to hold bypolls to these seats following the death of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar and V Elumalai, represented Kaveripura and Sagayapuram wards respectively. The results of the same will be announced on May 31.
Old Jayanagar complex sealed
Local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed shops build in the old Jayanagar 4th Block complex on Tuesday, after over four years since the construction of a new complex building close by. As many as 185 shops were sealed during the day in the complex building that was inaugurated in 1975. BBMP had decided to build a new complex 10 years back as the old building witnessed several fire accidents and the building suffered from rain leakages.
Bangalore weather update: Rains/Thundershowers predicted this evening
