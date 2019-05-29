Bangalore LIVE news: KSR Bengaluru medical centre to operate from today; BESCOM’s 300-member team to return on May 30 after Cyclone Fani relief in Odisha

Bangalore LIVE news today: In what is seen as a welcome move, KSR Bengaluru railway station will now have an emergency medical centre. The same which is ready after construction at Bangalore’s Majestic railway station will be inaugurated today. General Manager for South Western Railway, Hubballi A.K. Singh will inaugurate the new facility in a special event scheduled to be held at 10.30 am

Meanwhile, BESCOM’s 300-member team will begin their return journey from Bhubaneswar on May 29 after successful completion of their restoration work in Cyclone Fani-hit areas in Odisha. The team was instrumental in constructing new 11 kV & LT lines for a distance of 29 and 47 kilometres respectively from May 13. “The work executed has been highly appreciated by the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha,” a statement from BESCOM reads.

At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain/thundershowers in and around the city today. According to their daily report, Bengaluru will witness a partly cloudy sky today. “Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively,” the report says.