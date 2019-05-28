Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news: Bengaluru among best locations in Asia Pacific for tech firms; Arekere residents face garbage menace, seek BBMP action

Bengaluru is up and running. Follow us for LIVE updates from in and around the city as the day progresses. Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal

A recent study has pointed out that Bengaluru is one among the best locations in the Asia-Pacific region for tech firms. The report prepared by property consultant CBRE also suggests that the technology sector accounted for 23 per cent of total leasing activity in 2018.

“Leading cities are Beijing, Bengaluru, Shanghai, Singapore, and Gurugram. These cities score highly in terms of business conditions and innovation environment, as well as providing costs and availability that are supportive of business growth,” the report reads.

However, garbage menace continues to be a burning topic for Bengalureans as citizens continue to call out to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for help in clearing garbage dumped next to residential areas.

Residents of Arekere, BBMP ward 193, have taken it to Twitter to express their displeasure. According to the tweet, it has been over nine days since the garbage has been cleared from their area.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a fall in temperature in and around Bengaluru city today. According to the met department’s daily report, mercury levels are expected to be between 20 and 34 degree Celsius in the city on Tuesday. Rain and thundershower are very likely, mostly by evening.

Live Blog

Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today.

Bangalore weather update: Fall in temperature predicted today

Bangalore is likely to experience a cooler day than usual as the weatherman predicts a fall in temperature in and around the city today. According to the met department’s daily report, mercury levels are expected to be between 20 and 34 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Rain and thundershower are very likely, mostly by evening.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour over the weekend in Bangalore has crippled the city by uprooting numerous trees and electric poles. While the damage caused by rain is yet to be cleared, the weather has turned sunny. However, weatherman predicts that the rain could continue for a few more days.

Read: Heavy downpour cripples Bangalore; weatherman predicts rains to continue

At the same time, it is estimated that 65 million passengers will transit from Bengaluru International Airport per annum by 2024-25. “The same number will reach 80-90 million in ten years,” the spokesperson adds. A record 33.3 million passengers transited through the airport in 2018-19, indicating a 23.8% growth in the same from that of the previous year.

Read more: Bengaluru airport completes 11 years of operations, expects 65 million passengers per annum by 2025

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

