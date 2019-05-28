Bangalore LIVE news: Bengaluru among best locations in Asia Pacific for tech firms; Arekere residents face garbage menace, seek BBMP action

A recent study has pointed out that Bengaluru is one among the best locations in the Asia-Pacific region for tech firms. The report prepared by property consultant CBRE also suggests that the technology sector accounted for 23 per cent of total leasing activity in 2018.

“Leading cities are Beijing, Bengaluru, Shanghai, Singapore, and Gurugram. These cities score highly in terms of business conditions and innovation environment, as well as providing costs and availability that are supportive of business growth,” the report reads.

However, garbage menace continues to be a burning topic for Bengalureans as citizens continue to call out to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for help in clearing garbage dumped next to residential areas.

Residents of Arekere, BBMP ward 193, have taken it to Twitter to express their displeasure. According to the tweet, it has been over nine days since the garbage has been cleared from their area.

Sir/Mam, its over 9 days n garbage hasn’t been cleared. Painful to c temple entrance with garbage. Temple is just 20 mtrs from corporator house. Ward # 193, kannika parameshwari temple 3A Cross entry gate. #bbmpcommissioner lot of mosquitos and rats have increased due to this. pic.twitter.com/2GpTCJ8rBi — Shreenath (@shreerokz) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a fall in temperature in and around Bengaluru city today. According to the met department’s daily report, mercury levels are expected to be between 20 and 34 degree Celsius in the city on Tuesday. Rain and thundershower are very likely, mostly by evening.