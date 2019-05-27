Bangalore LIVE news: Rains to continue after widespread weekend havoc; BBMP to revive 27 lakes

As thundershowers with gusty winds continued to make an appearance in and around Bengaluru throughout the weekend, several areas in the city witnessed havoc. Power supply was disrupted for hours as numerous trees and electric poles fell due to the heavy winds.

Areas like Shivajinagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Malleswaram, Vijayanagar, JP Nagar, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Rajanukunte and surrounding areas in eastern and northern parts faced power disruption while waterlogging affected traffic at key junctions in the city.

Traffic came to a complete halt for hours at Majestic junction, Mehkri Circle, Mysore Road, Cauvery Junction, and Nayandahalli and Majestic. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge minister for Bengaluru district G. Parameshwara attended grievance calls at the BBMP control room.

Rains are expected to continue, as the Met department predicts 37.44 mm rain in the city on Monday as well. According to the weatherman, the city will witness a partly cloudy sky. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is all set to revive 27 lakes in the city. As part of the work, desilting will be done across these lakes in a bid to increase their water holding capacity. At the same time, measures will be taken for flood mitigation in other lakes, according to BBMP officials.