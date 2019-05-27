Bangalore LIVE news: Rains to continue after widespread weekend havoc; BBMP to revive 27 lakeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-rains-5749953/
Bangalore LIVE news: Rains to continue after widespread weekend havoc; BBMP to revive 27 lakes
Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog
As thundershowers with gusty winds continued to make an appearance in and around Bengaluru throughout the weekend, several areas in the city witnessed havoc. Power supply was disrupted for hours as numerous trees and electric poles fell due to the heavy winds.
Areas like Shivajinagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Malleswaram, Vijayanagar, JP Nagar, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Rajanukunte and surrounding areas in eastern and northern parts faced power disruption while waterlogging affected traffic at key junctions in the city.
Traffic came to a complete halt for hours at Majestic junction, Mehkri Circle, Mysore Road, Cauvery Junction, and Nayandahalli and Majestic. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge minister for Bengaluru district G. Parameshwara attended grievance calls at the BBMP control room.
Rains are expected to continue, as the Met department predicts 37.44 mm rain in the city on Monday as well. According to the weatherman, the city will witness a partly cloudy sky. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP is all set to revive 27 lakes in the city. As part of the work, desilting will be done across these lakes in a bid to increase their water holding capacity. At the same time, measures will be taken for flood mitigation in other lakes, according to BBMP officials.
Live Blog
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today
12-year-old boy killed after a dry tree branch fell on him in MG Road
A 12-year-old boy killed after a dry tree branch fell on him in MG Road Bangalore on Sunday. Deceased is identified Manoj is the son of Rajesh and Mahalakshmi, migrant labourers from Theetakallu village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place when they were working to lay CCTV cables.
Rain havoc: Trees, electric poles uprooted; city faces power disruption
On Sunday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Avalahalli (39.5 mm) followed by Arakere (32.5 mm), Benniganahalli (30 mm), Singenahalli (29.5 mm), Banaswadi (29.5 mm), K R Puram (27 mm), Vasanth Nagar (26.5 mm), Hoodi (24.5 mm), and Sampangiramanagar (24 mm),
Heavy winds also uprooted more than 140 electric poles. According to BESCOM officials, most poles fell in West Circle (57), followed by East Circle (35) and South Circle (37). This led to widespread power outages in several parts of Bengaluru.
Bangalore weather update: Rains forecasted
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are expected to continue in Bengaluru today as well. The IMD has predicted 37.44 mm rain in the city on Monday. The city will witness "a partly cloudy sky. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively," the weather report reads.
⚡⛈ Thundershowers possible today too in south interior #Karnataka. Models are expecting lesser rains in #Bengaluru however this shouldnt stop us from taking precautions..
Such thundershowers may mostly continue til onset of #monsoon which is atleast a week or 2 away!
At the same time, it is estimated that 65 million passengers will transit from Bengaluru International Airport per annum by 2024-25. “The same number will reach 80-90 million in ten years,” the spokesperson adds. A record 33.3 million passengers transited through the airport in 2018-19, indicating a 23.8% growth in the same from that of the previous year.
Meanwhile, Bangalore-based footballer Brishti Bagchi is most likely to become the first Indian woman to play in the Spanish League. The 25-year-old is one step closer towards making her dreams come true after being picked to play for the reserve team for Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino (CFF), a team that competes in the Spanish La Liga Division-1 league.
At the same time, Baiyappanahalli railway station will soon transform into an iconic location of Bangalore as the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) decides to give it a major facelift. With its proximity to Namma Metro’s Baiyappanahalli station and several bus stops and the outer ring-road, the project is expected to be developed into an inter-modal transit hub, aimed to decongest traffic in the city.
12-year-old boy killed after a dry tree branch fell on him in MG Road
A 12-year-old boy killed after a dry tree branch fell on him in MG Road Bangalore on Sunday. Deceased is identified Manoj is the son of Rajesh and Mahalakshmi, migrant labourers from Theetakallu village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place when they were working to lay CCTV cables.
Rain havoc: Trees, electric poles uprooted; city faces power disruption
On Sunday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Avalahalli (39.5 mm) followed by Arakere (32.5 mm), Benniganahalli (30 mm), Singenahalli (29.5 mm), Banaswadi (29.5 mm), K R Puram (27 mm), Vasanth Nagar (26.5 mm), Hoodi (24.5 mm), and Sampangiramanagar (24 mm),
Heavy winds also uprooted more than 140 electric poles. According to BESCOM officials, most poles fell in West Circle (57), followed by East Circle (35) and South Circle (37). This led to widespread power outages in several parts of Bengaluru.
Bangalore weather update: Rains forecasted
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are expected to continue in Bengaluru today as well. The IMD has predicted 37.44 mm rain in the city on Monday. The city will witness "a partly cloudy sky. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively," the weather report reads.