Bangalore LIVE news today: NSD students sent home following power, water disruption; Andhra CM meets Kumaraswamy ahead of election results
Bangalore LIVE news today: NSD students sent home following power, water disruption; Andhra CM meets Kumaraswamy ahead of election results
Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog
Demanding intervention from the union government and seeking a response from the Prime Minister’s office, citizen activists have started an online petition from Bengaluru. “#SuburbanRail can take a minimum of 10 lakh rides per day off the roads & quickly. Imagine the impact in traffic. It’s the single largest hope to solve traffic woes,” reads the petition titled ‘PMO, shame on punishing Bangalore by derailing critical suburban rail project.’
Meanwhile, BESCOM has decided to begin special awareness programmes in schools to ensure children’s safety from live wires and other related dangers. “Apart from reaching out to school students, we will also raise awareness among parents and other adults. While customer interaction meetings at residential localities will be held more frequently, special classes for children including how to be alert in case of coming across junction boxes, electric poles or other wires will also be held,” an official told indianexpress.com.
At the same time, Bangalore features third on the list of top 10 fastest-growing cities by GDP between 2019 and 2035 in the world. Interestingly, all ten from the list according to research institute Oxford Economics are from India. According to the report, India’s Silicon Valley grows rapidly because of its booming tech and start-up scene – will grow 8.5% year on year by 2035.
A recent study has revealed that Bangalore orders food online the most among Indian cities. A study by the National Restaurant Association of India indicates that an average Bangalorean orders food worth Rs 3,536 online per month. The survey also found that many prefer experimenting with fusion food rather than picking from regular cuisines.
BBMP clears stormwater drains ahead of rains
Ahead of monsoon, Bangalore's local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cleared 250 kms of the stormwater drains in the city. Desilting process is completed at Mahadevapura, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru West, Yelahanka and a few surrounding areas, according to BBMP drain engineers. This is done to avoid waterlogging and flooding during the rainy season.
Govt withdraws girl reservation for PU admission; former Chief Sec lauds move
The Directorate of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has revised the seat matrix for admission PU colleges for the year 2019-20. According to their latest notification released on Tuesday, the board has withdrawn the 50% seat reservation for girl students. Appreciating the same, former chief secretary to the Government of Karnataka Ratnaprabha tweeted, "Isnt it interesting & exciting to see girl students have got more marks than boys & Karnataka govt has withdrawn the GO reserving 50% seats to girl students as now this GO is restrictive. Its a social change worth appreciating & noting."
Students of National School of Drama (NSD) from the Kalagrama campus have been asked to go on a holiday as there has been no power supply since Friday, resulting in a water crisis on the campus. The students have been asked to leave the campus and return only on May 25.
When can you expect the results for Bangalore parliament constituencies?
“One round of counting takes 45 minutes. For five rounds, it will take 3.45 hours. In some cases, it can exceed four hours,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar told reporters. “We will have to count 40 VVPATs in every parliamentary constituency. So, between 3 pm and 6 pm, almost all the results should be out.”
Andhra CM meets Kumaraswamy to discuss post-poll alliance
Hours away from the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections results, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy. The pre-result meeting that took place the latter's residence at Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru also saw the presence of JD(S) supremo H.D. Devegowda.
The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Bangalore-based footballer Brishti Bagchi is most likely to become the first Indian woman to play in the Spanish League. The 25-year-old is one step closer towards making her dreams come true after being picked to play for the reserve team for Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino (CFF), a team that competes in the Spanish La Liga Division-1 league.
At the same time, Baiyappanahalli railway station will soon transform into an iconic location of Bangalore as the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) decides to give it a major facelift. With its proximity to Namma Metro’s Baiyappanahalli station and several bus stops and the outer ring-road, the project is expected to be developed into an inter-modal transit hub, aimed to decongest traffic in the city.
The ambitious 95-km Bangalore elevated corridor project of Karnataka government to reduce the traffic snarls in Bengaluru is under controversy after the citizen activists and Bengaluru residents are opposing the project worth Rs 28,000-crore which has not undergone public consultation by the government.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Bengaluru weather today: Evening rains predicted
The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.