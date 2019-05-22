Bangalore LIVE news today: NSD students sent home following power, water disruption; Andhra CM meets Kumaraswamy ahead of election results

Demanding intervention from the union government and seeking a response from the Prime Minister’s office, citizen activists have started an online petition from Bengaluru. “#SuburbanRail can take a minimum of 10 lakh rides per day off the roads & quickly. Imagine the impact in traffic. It’s the single largest hope to solve traffic woes,” reads the petition titled ‘PMO, shame on punishing Bangalore by derailing critical suburban rail project.’

Meanwhile, BESCOM has decided to begin special awareness programmes in schools to ensure children’s safety from live wires and other related dangers. “Apart from reaching out to school students, we will also raise awareness among parents and other adults. While customer interaction meetings at residential localities will be held more frequently, special classes for children including how to be alert in case of coming across junction boxes, electric poles or other wires will also be held,” an official told indianexpress.com.

At the same time, Bangalore features third on the list of top 10 fastest-growing cities by GDP between 2019 and 2035 in the world. Interestingly, all ten from the list according to research institute Oxford Economics are from India. According to the report, India’s Silicon Valley grows rapidly because of its booming tech and start-up scene – will grow 8.5% year on year by 2035.

A recent study has revealed that Bangalore orders food online the most among Indian cities. A study by the National Restaurant Association of India indicates that an average Bangalorean orders food worth Rs 3,536 online per month. The survey also found that many prefer experimenting with fusion food rather than picking from regular cuisines.