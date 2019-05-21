Bangalore LIVE news today: Dry day: No alcohol in Bangalore on counting day; Blast outside MLA Munirathna’s residence is an accident-cops

Bangalore LIVE News Updates: In the light of the counting day of the recently held Lok Sabha elections, no alcohol will be served in hotels, pubs, restaurants, shops, eateries and such in Bangalore from 6 am on May 23 to the same time on May 24. Bengaluru City police have also notified that prohibitory orders under section 144 near counting centres will be in effect.
The counting centres identified for the three constituencies of Bengaluru are St Joseph’s Indian College near Mallya Hospital for Bangalore North, Mount Carmel College for Bangalore Central and SSMRV College in Jayanagar for Bangalore South. In a press meet District Election Commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said, “The counting of the Bengaluru’s three constituencies will be held on 23 May from 8 am.
Bengaluru Police investigating the mysterious blast that claimed the life of a man killed in a blast outside Karnataka Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu’s residence in Vyalikaval in Bangalore on Sunday, confirmed the man was killed after the chemical container he was carrying exploded. Venkatesh Kumar, was killed on the spot when the chemical — methyl ethyl ketone peroxide — exploded in his hand outside the house around 9.30am.
Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 23 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.
Bureaucrats might be registrars in state varsities soon
In a bid to bring in effective administration in state universities, the Karnataka state government is mulling over bringing back bureaucrats to the registrar's designation. Several administrative issues had contributed to controversies recently among which the idol controversy at Bangalore University hit most headlines.
Bangalore orders online food most in India
A recent study has revealed that Bangalore orders food online the most among Indian cities. A study by the National Restaurant Association of India indicates that an average Bangalorean orders food worth Rs 3,536 online per month. The survey also found that many prefer experimenting with fusion food rather than picking from regular cuisines.
Bangalore LIVE air quality check
Average air quality in Bengaluru is 'moderate'. At 9.30 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an 'unhealthy' level if you are near Hebbal or Peenya. The same is at 'moderate' levels near Jayanagar and City Railway station