Bangalore LIVE news today: Dry day: No alcohol in Bangalore on counting day; Blast outside MLA Munirathna’s residence is an accident-cops

Bangalore LIVE News Updates: In the light of the counting day of the recently held Lok Sabha elections, no alcohol will be served in hotels, pubs, restaurants, shops, eateries and such in Bangalore from 6 am on May 23 to the same time on May 24. Bengaluru City police have also notified that prohibitory orders under section 144 near counting centres will be in effect.

The counting centres identified for the three constituencies of Bengaluru are St Joseph’s Indian College near Mallya Hospital for Bangalore North, Mount Carmel College for Bangalore Central and SSMRV College in Jayanagar for Bangalore South. In a press meet District Election Commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said, “The counting of the Bengaluru’s three constituencies will be held on 23 May from 8 am.

Bengaluru Police investigating the mysterious blast that claimed the life of a man killed in a blast outside Karnataka Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu’s residence in Vyalikaval in Bangalore on Sunday, confirmed the man was killed after the chemical container he was carrying exploded. Venkatesh Kumar, was killed on the spot when the chemical — methyl ethyl ketone peroxide — exploded in his hand outside the house around 9.30am.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 23 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.