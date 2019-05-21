Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news today: Dry day: No alcohol in Bangalore on counting day; Blast outside MLA Munirathna’s residence is an accident-copshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-rains-5739567/

Bangalore LIVE news today: Dry day: No alcohol in Bangalore on counting day; Blast outside MLA Munirathna’s residence is an accident-cops

Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog

town-hall-bangalore-karnataka-Bengaluru
Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, Bengaluru- Express Photo by Aaron Pereira

Bangalore LIVE News Updates: In the light of the counting day of the recently held Lok Sabha elections, no alcohol will be served in hotels, pubs, restaurants, shops, eateries and such in Bangalore from 6 am on May 23 to the same time on May 24. Bengaluru City police have also notified that prohibitory orders under section 144 near counting centres will be in effect.

The counting centres identified for the three constituencies of Bengaluru are St Joseph’s Indian College near Mallya Hospital for Bangalore North, Mount Carmel College for Bangalore Central and SSMRV College in Jayanagar for Bangalore South. In a press meet District Election Commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said, “The counting of the Bengaluru’s three constituencies will be held on 23 May from 8 am.

Bengaluru Police investigating the mysterious blast that claimed the life of a man killed in a blast outside Karnataka Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu’s residence in Vyalikaval in Bangalore on Sunday, confirmed the man was killed after the chemical container he was carrying exploded. Venkatesh Kumar, was killed on the spot when the chemical — methyl ethyl ketone peroxide — exploded in his hand outside the house around 9.30am.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 23 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.

Live Blog

Bangalore LIVE News Today:  We bring you LIVE updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news, the Bangalore traffic update as well the now humid Bangalore weather.

Bureaucrats might be registrars in state varsities soon

In a bid to bring in effective administration in state universities, the Karnataka state government is mulling over bringing back bureaucrats to the registrar's designation. Several administrative issues had contributed to controversies recently among which the idol controversy at Bangalore University hit most headlines.

Bangalore orders online food most in India

A recent study has revealed that Bangalore orders food online the most among Indian cities.  A study by the National Restaurant Association of India indicates that an average Bangalorean orders food worth Rs 3,536 online per month. The survey also found that many prefer experimenting with fusion food rather than picking from regular cuisines. 

Bangalore LIVE air quality check

Average air quality in Bengaluru is 'moderate'. At 9.30 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an 'unhealthy' level if you are near Hebbal or Peenya. The same is at 'moderate' levels near Jayanagar and City Railway station

In a bid to ensure Bangalore is kept away from waterlogging, the BWSSB is working on priority to clean as many as 40,000 manholes in the city. The civic agency estimates that as many as 2.4 lakh manholes are there in Bangalore in total. An 18-month-plan has been chalked out by BWSSB officials to complete the plan effectively.

The ambitious 95-km Bangalore elevated corridor project of Karnataka government to reduce the traffic snarls in Bengaluru is under controversy after the citizen activists and Bengaluru residents are opposing the project worth Rs 28,000-crore which has not undergone public consultation by the government.

Read: Bangalore Elevated Corridor; roads and areas covered

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bangalore Elevated Corridor; roads and areas covered
2 Bangalore 20 May News Highlights: Bengaluru Police notify 'dry day' on May 23; 40k manholes in city cleaned ahead of monsoon
3 Bangalore's Baiyappanahalli railway station to be developed on par with international airports