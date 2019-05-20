Bangalore LIVE news today: Bengaluru to host most English medium govt schools; Karnataka govt to make rainwater harvesting compulsory

Bangalore LIVE news today: Bangalore will host the most number of government schools in Karnataka which offers English medium education. A government order released during the weekend indicates that as many as 120 out of the 956 schools that will offer the same from the upcoming academic year are located in Bengaluru Urban education district under which the city’s major areas are included.

Poor enrolment figures in government schools in the state were also cited to the absence of English-medium education offered in government schools, something which their private counterparts thrived upon all these years.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government is planning to make rainwater harvesting compulsory for commercial establishments set up in rural areas. The move comes as part of the Jalamruta campaign run by the government in a bid to increase water literacy.

According to RDPR minister Krishna Byre Gowda, a circular will be released soon making rainwater harvesting compulsory for commercial establishments in rural areas. The same is mandatory for their urban counterparts now.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 23 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.