Bangalore LIVE news today: Bengaluru to host most English medium govt schools; Karnataka govt to make rainwater harvesting compulsory

Bangalore LIVE news today: Bangalore will host the most number of government schools in Karnataka which offers English medium education. A government order released during the weekend indicates that as many as 120 out of the 956 schools that will offer the same from the upcoming academic year are located in Bengaluru Urban education district under which the city’s major areas are included.
Poor enrolment figures in government schools in the state were also cited to the absence of English-medium education offered in government schools, something which their private counterparts thrived upon all these years.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government is planning to make rainwater harvesting compulsory for commercial establishments set up in rural areas. The move comes as part of the Jalamruta campaign run by the government in a bid to increase water literacy.
According to RDPR minister Krishna Byre Gowda, a circular will be released soon making rainwater harvesting compulsory for commercial establishments in rural areas. The same is mandatory for their urban counterparts now.
At the same time, the weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 23 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.
Bangalore LIVE air quality check
Average air quality in Bengaluru is 'moderate'. Around 10 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an 'unhealthy' level if you are near Hebbal or Peenya. The same is at 'moderate' levels near Jayanagar and Hombegowda Nagar.
Chorus grows against rash driving of BMTC buses
Several citizens have taken it to social media to post pictures and videos of buses run by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation flouting traffic rules and driving rash in the city.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the local civic body has decided to come up with a smartphone application which includes face recognition feature for stray dogs. Named 'Shvana', this is expected to monitor the number of stray dogs sterilised in the city. The move is led by officials of the Animal Husbandry Cell of the BBMP.
Police open fire at chain-snatchers in Bengaluru
Cops open fire at two chain-snatchers in Soladevanahalli, when the accused tried to attack them to evade arrest. The chain snatchers now have bullet injuries on legs. The accused were involved in several chain snatching incidents.
Bangalore gets most English medium government schools
Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru will host the most number of government schools in the upcoming academic year. A government order released during the weekend indicates that as many as 120 out of the 956 schools that will offer the same from the upcoming academic year are located in Bengaluru Urban education district under which the city’s major areas are included. The government has reintroduced English medium classes in government schools after 25 years.
Meanwhile, the incident that killed one outside Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu’s residence in Vyalikaval in Bangalore has been found out to be because of a chemical blast. Venkatesh, a 42-year-old washerman, had passed away at the spot on Sunday morning following a blast. “After the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the blast took place from a room where chemicals were stored," the police said.
At the same time, Baiyappanahalli railway station will soon transform into an iconic location of Bangalore as the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) decides to give it a major facelift. With its proximity to Namma Metro’s Baiyappanahalli station and several bus stops and the outer ring-road, the project is expected to be developed into an inter-modal transit hub, aimed to decongest traffic in the city.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
