Bangalore News May 15 Highlights: BBMP powrakarmikas protest targeting; CM holds meeting to review drought-related measures across Karnataka

Bangalore News May 15 Highlights: Bangalore’s prime lung space Cubbon Park is all set to get greener as the authorities have planned to develop the area adding more highlights and new species of trees to the existing varieties of plants and trees in the park.

While more than 50 varieties of new plants, mostly of Indian origin, are expected to make way to the park shortly, the authorities have also proposed to set up three new fountains at different ponds. Also, as many as 65 shallow recharging wells will be dug up to empower water security and sustainability initiatives at the area.

At the same time, the chorus against the proposed elevated corridor in the city has intensified as several citizen groups pointed out that the ambitious project might force many to shift houses or business from areas that come under the project. The team had carried out an assessment from Shantinagar to Bannerghatta and released a report indicating over 250 houses and shops are likely to be affected.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 23 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.