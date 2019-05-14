Bangalore News LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashed South Bengaluru; three-storey building tilts, six families evacuated

Moderate rain hits Bengaluru on Monday evening where several trees were uprooted in Indiranagar, Koramangala and Kengari according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) control room

BTM Layout 2nd stage, Bilekahalli Main Road and most of South Bengaluru’s low lying areas were flooded. According to the BBMP officials, groceries of an Anganwadi centre was submerged in water in Kodichikkanahalli of Bommanahalli zone. Joint Commissioner of Bommanahalli Zone and senior BBMP officials visited the spot and inspected.

A three-storey building tilted due to rain in Horamavu, northeast Bengaluru on Monday. six families staying in the building were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.

BBMP officers rushed to the spot and inspected and also evacuated families from nearby buildings as well. The civic body issued demolition orders for the building.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.