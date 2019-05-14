Bangalore News LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashed South Bengaluru; three-storey building tilts, six families evacuated

Bangalore News LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashed South Bengaluru; three-storey building tilts, six families evacuatedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-5726170/
Moderate rain hits Bengaluru on Monday evening where several trees were uprooted in Indiranagar, Koramangala and Kengari according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) control room
BTM Layout 2nd stage, Bilekahalli Main Road and most of South Bengaluru’s low lying areas were flooded. According to the BBMP officials, groceries of an Anganwadi centre was submerged in water in Kodichikkanahalli of Bommanahalli zone. Joint Commissioner of Bommanahalli Zone and senior BBMP officials visited the spot and inspected.
A three-storey building tilted due to rain in Horamavu, northeast Bengaluru on Monday. six families staying in the building were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.
BBMP officers rushed to the spot and inspected and also evacuated families from nearby buildings as well. The civic body issued demolition orders for the building.
The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.
Live Blog
In a bid to solve the standoff between Bangalore’s local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI), Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has directed BBMP officials to ensure that cable operators are present during the drive to remove illegal cables in the city.
In an apparent case of road rage, an Indian Air Force Wing Commander was allegedly assaulted, by an autorickshaw driver and two others in Indiranagar, East Bengaluru. The incident took place on May 4 on the 100 feet Road in Indiranagar, but Wing Commander VS Rao (46) filed the case on May 6 after discussing the issue with his senior officials. Based on the complaint police have filed an FIR and have begun the investigation.
Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy internet outages in the last couple of weeks disrupting work of several IT firms located in India's Silicon Valley. BBMP had gone ahead with their OFC cutting drive in areas of Outer Ring Road like Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, and Sarjapur in East Bengaluru since last month.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.