Bangalore LIVE news today: BBMP plans to monitor skywalk use; activist Irom Sharmila gives birth to twins in Bangalore

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local civic body, is all set to launch online monitoring of lifts and escalators on all skywalks in the city. The measure is being taken to keep track of pedestrians whether they use skywalks. The new project, however, will take place only after final approval by the BBMP council.

Meanwhile, BBMP has issued work orders for the construction of 29 new skywalks in the city. The projects which were planned to be based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model initially, however, will see the civic body investing in it due to non-takers for partnership and the growing demand among pedestrians and citizen groups for new skywalks. The project is estimated to cost BBMP Rs 50 crore

On Mothers’ Day, activist Irom Sharmila, known across the world as the Iron Lady of Manipur for her 16-year hunger strike against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)in the state, gave birth to twin girls in Bangalore. The 46-year-old gave birth to two daughters at Cloudnine hospital, who are named Nix Sakhi and Autumn Tara.

At the same time, many flights from Bangalore flown by SpiceJet faced delays during the weekend leaving several passengers stranded at the Kempegowda International Airport. This led to many passengers taking it to Twitter to criticise the airline headquartered in Gurgaon. However, SpiceJet later apologised to the passengers and said in a statement that the flights were delayed owing to operational issues.

Read more: SpiceJet flights face delay, passengers stranded at Bangalore airport