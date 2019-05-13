Bangalore LIVE news today: BBMP plans to monitor skywalk use; activist Irom Sharmila gives birth to twins in Bangalore

Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog

Bangalore city is up and running. Here’s what you need to know to have a smooth day. Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local civic body, is all set to launch online monitoring of lifts and escalators on all skywalks in the city. The measure is being taken to keep track of pedestrians whether they use skywalks. The new project, however, will take place only after final approval by the BBMP council.

Meanwhile, BBMP has issued work orders for the construction of 29 new skywalks in the city. The projects which were planned to be based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model initially, however, will see the civic body investing in it due to non-takers for partnership and the growing demand among pedestrians and citizen groups for new skywalks. The project is estimated to cost BBMP Rs 50 crore

On Mothers’ Day, activist Irom Sharmila, known across the world as the Iron Lady of Manipur for her 16-year hunger strike against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)in the state, gave birth to twin girls in Bangalore. The 46-year-old gave birth to two daughters at Cloudnine hospital, who are named Nix Sakhi and Autumn Tara.

At the same time, many flights from Bangalore flown by SpiceJet faced delays during the weekend leaving several passengers stranded at the Kempegowda International Airport. This led to many passengers taking it to Twitter to criticise the airline headquartered in Gurgaon. However, SpiceJet later apologised to the passengers and said in a statement that the flights were delayed owing to operational issues.

Live Blog

Your one-stop destination for all LIVE updates from Bangalore on traffic, weather, events and all important developments in the city as the day progresses.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 35-degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the weekend also witnessed Bangalore police arresting a 29-year-old for not standing up when the National Anthem was being played at a cinema hall in the city on Wednesday. However, the accused claims all charges, as well as the complaint, have since been dropped.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

