Bangalore news LIVE updates: State bus depots to have digital lockers for fuel storage; traffic cops erect signboards with revised fines

The weatherman has predicted light rains in Bangalore today, most likely by evening. According to IMD's weather forecast, "Surface winds very likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively." Meanwhile, several areas in Bangalore spotted a rainbow Thursday evening after a light drizzle.

Meanwhile, traffic inspectors and officials in the Bengaluru North division held a parade which was followed by vehicle inspection and traffic hand-signal exercises. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has also erected signboards with the revised rates that are in place for traffic violations in Bangalore.

Bangalore news LIVE updates: In a bid to prevent fuel pilferage at bus depots, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will have a digital locking system for diesel tankers. The initiative was introduced Thursday. The new system which works on GPS will digitally lock diesel transported from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( BPCL) terminal to the depots. “It can be opened at the Depot premises only at a pre-designated geo fencing location. An alarm will be raised if it is operated outside the geo-fenced depot. This will reduce fuel theft, adulteration and diversion of the fuel,” a BMTC official told Indianexpress.com

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have arrested five youngsters in connection with the alleged gangrape of a college girl. The incident, which allegedly took place on April 3, came to light only on Tuesday after two sexually explicit videos were circulated in various WhatsApp groups.

At the same time, in the first organisational reshuffle following the JD(S) drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections, party supremo H D Deve Gowda Thursday appointed his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the party’s youth wing president and Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy as the party’s Karnataka president.

At the same time, the Bengaluru Police arrested two people for allegedly stealing high-end cars using a Bluetooth-enabled tablet. The Bengaluru South-East division police arrested one Babu from Vellore and Saddam Hussain from Chennai, who had allegedly stolen 15 cars worth Rs 1 crore in south-east Bengaluru for the past few months.

